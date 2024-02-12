Ahead of his UFC Featherweight Title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski, fans want to know a bit more about ‘El Matador’. For example, who is Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the Spanish MMA phenoms love life.

Who Is Ilia Topuria’s Girlfriend?

Although MMA fans get excited every time ‘El Matador’ steps foot in the UFC octagon, just like this weekend at UFC 298, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Ilia Topuria is in a long-term relationship. Topuria’s girlfriend is a woman called Georgina Uzcategui Badell.

The 27-year-old fighter seems to be happily in love with his sweetheart, having been together for several years now. Georgina Uzcategui Badell is a successful Spanish businesswoman from Alicante.

Georgina Badell is the founder of a company called ‘Future & Energy.’ The business works towards improving society by providing sustainable solutions. It is clear that Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend is very successful in her own right, complimenting Topuria’s success in the octagon in her own career too.

Not much else is known about the couple or exactly how long they have been dating. It is said to be at least five years, and could be even longer than that. Given Topuria’s line of work, he lives his life very much in the public eye.

It is understandable the ‘El Matador’ and his girlfriend Georgia Badell want to keep their relationship relatively private and away from the media spotlight. However, they do often share pictures of each other on their respective Instagram profiles.

It is evident that Ilia and Georgina are in an incredibly happy and fruitful relationship right now. It is great to see that not only is ‘El Matador’ winning inside the octagon, but he is certainly winning outside of the cage too!

Do Ilia Topuria & Giorgina Uzcategui Badell Have Any Children?

Not only is Ilia Topuria a loving boyfriend and partner to Georgina, but he is a father too. The Spanish MMA star became a father around 3-4 years ago, and has since brought up his child with his girlfriend.

The UFC 145-pound contender has a son with his girlfriend Georgina Badell, Other than a few pictures shared of them together as a family on both Topuria’s and Badell’s social media, not much is known about their son.

There are not many details about their kid available in the public domain, which is understandable given how popular Ilia Topuria is in the MMA world.

However, Ilia Topuria has admitted that he envisions a loving and successful future for his son, and will support him in whatever he decides to do later in life:

“If he wants to fight, I’m gonna support him; if he wants to,” said Topuria when asked if he would be happy for his son to fight or compete in MMA.

“I don’t know… study, I’m going to support him. If it makes him happy, I don’t care. Go for that, because in this life, people are always looking for success. What’s success for me? Success is when you’re happy with yourself, that’s it.”

It is great to see that Ilia Topuria seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

