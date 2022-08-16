Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon, with three meetings from England, and one from up north of the border in Scotland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

Our NAP selection yesterday won impressively at a price of 13/8, having been tipped by us at 11/4 earlier in the morning! We are back today looking to provide you with more winners on Tuesday 16th August!

The meetings from Hamilton and Kempton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Chelmsford and Wolverhampton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Kempton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Kempton and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Hamilton, Kempton, Chelmsford and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – OUT FROM UNDER @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.30 Kempton

Our NAP of the day comes from Kempton Races, where we have selected Out From Under for Harry & Rodger Charlton to triumph in this Class 4 handicap over the seven furlong trip.

This 3-year-old colt comes here boasting some impressive form, with two wins, three runner-up finishes and a third place finish in his last six racing starts. Out From Under has ran well in Class 3 company before, so stepping back to Class 4 should play into his hands and give him a real good chance of picking up his third racing win.

Harry Davies takes the reigns this afternoon, who himself has a super impressive 57% strike rate in the last fortnight, looking to add yet another win today in the saddle of Out From Under.

NEXT BEST – MINTNTHAT @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.15 Hamilton



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing up in Scotland, where we have sided with Mintnthat in the opening race of the afternoon at Hamilton racecourse in this Class 6 Handicap over the 1m68y distance.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here in good form, with a win and third place finish in his last two racing starts. That win came last time out at Ayr, where he defeated Retirement Beckons by over two length, running a superb race. Mintnthat will have to do the same again this time, as he faces the same horse, who is the favourite again this afternoon.

Mintnthat faces a three-pound rise in the weights, but should be able to handle that and make it back-to-back wins for trainer Iain Jardine.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hamilton, Kempton, Chelmsford and Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 27 races:

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Mintnthat (NB) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Tribal Hunter @ 4/5 with Bet UK

3.15 Kats Bob @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Cotai West @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Lumberjack @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.45 Wilkins @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Haven Lady @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Bojink @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Spritzin’ @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Maghlaak @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.00 Alooqaal @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.30 Out From Under (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Airshow @ 16/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Militry Decoration @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Hover On The Wind @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Eikonix @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.20 The Nail Gunner @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Aphelios @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.30 Haarar @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.05 Boasty @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Brazen Diamond @ 8/11 with Bet UK

6.00 Big Time Maybe @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Hezmie @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Gold Standard @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.45 Titanium Moon @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.20 El Habeeb @ 2/5 with Bet UK

8.55 Bankawi @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change