Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Hamilton and Chelmsford (all-weather) for his two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, August 16th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

HAMILTON 3.45

Low draws have a great recent record in sprints at Hamilton and stall 1 of 8 looks perfect for John Quinn’s MELODY KING in this 5f contest. The five-year-old did well to finish a close-up fourth after challenging wide at Beverley on his penultimate start and pulled hard and reportedly lost a shoe when a one-length third to Soul Seeker (re-opposes today) at Pontefract next time. His three wins have come from mid-August to mid-September and everything looks right for a big run. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back MELODY KING in Hamilton 3.45

CHELMSFORD 6.20

TWILIGHT SECRET went into my tracker after his 28-1 ninth of 11 at Pontefract in late June, despite being beaten by 27 lengths in that 6f handicap. There was a massive draw bias that day, favouring those who came stands’ side in the straight from high draws, and he never had a prayer after racing down the centre from stall 5 of 11. Round The Island fared best of those drawn 6 or lower and won at 11-1 next time, while 13-8 favourite True Mason, beaten by more than 20 lengths from stall 2, is unbeaten in two subsequent starts. Tenth placed Dream Together (stall 1), who finished 38 lengths behind the winner, was just touched off on his next start. I bet Twilight Secret when returned to Pontefract for his next outing but the 17-2 shot ran a complete stinker, finishing a 20-length last of five. However, first-time blinkers went on at Wolverhampton earlier this week and he won comfortably at 7-1. His all-weather record now reads 22211 (2-5) and he could have more to offer on this his Polytrack debut. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back TWILIGHT SECRET in Chelmsford 6.20

