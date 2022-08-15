We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Kempton (all-weather), Hamilton and Chelmsford (all-weather) for his four selections on Tuesday, August 16th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

KEMPTON 2.30

BAMBOOR (system – William Haggas, gelded 3yo newcomers on the all-weather)

In the past 15 years, William Haggas is ten from 36 with gelded three-year-old newcomers on the all-weather for a profit of £26.75 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 5.51). BAMBOOR, who cost 100,00euros as a yearling, can give his in-form handler yet another winner.

HAMILTON 2.45

THANKUAPPRECIATEIT (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, recent run)

Progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth do well on turf after a very recent outing and had we simply bet all those who last raced between one and 15 days ago we’d have landed 27 of our 163 bets and made a huge profit of £308.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. THANKUAPPRECIATEIT, runner-up at Ayr ten days ago, can go one better in this restricted maiden.

KEMPTON 3.00

ODISSEO (system – Marco Botti, 3-4yos in all-weather handicaps when fresh)

Marco Botti’s all-weather handicappers often bounce back to score after a break, especially the ones aged three or four. Since the spring of 2016, those who were returning from a break of at least 40 days won 41 of their 213 starts (19.3% strike-rate) for a very healthy profit of £105.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. ODISSEO was only sixth at Newmarket 59 days ago but he’s 0-5 on turf and is best judged on has all-weather form figures of 112131 (4-6), with the first defeat by a short head. He’s been gelded since we last saw him and there could be improvement to come.

CHELMSFORD 5.45

AUGUST PLACE (system – Marco Botti, 3-4yos in all-weather handicaps when fresh)

AUGUST PLACE, well drawn in stall 2, is a qualifier on the same system as stablemate Odisseo in the 3.00 at Kempton (see above). The three-year-old gelding made an encouraging reappearance when an 18-1 fifth at Wolverhampton in June and probably found the race coming too soon when trailing home last over the 9.4f trip at the same venue a couple of weeks later. The cut back to 1m will suit and he’s been freshened up by a six-week break.

