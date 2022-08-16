We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Tuesday, 16 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Out From Under. He makes his All-Weather debut in the 7f handicap at Kempton Park this afternoon (3:30). Harry and Roger Charlton’s runner looks well worth a wager at a sweet 7/4 price.

Out of a prolific horse racing sire with a 20 per cent strike rate at this track over the last five years, Out From Under makes an intriguing switch from turf. If taking to the artificial surface, this Dubawi colt could continue to progress for his powerful connections. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 16 August.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Out From Under win?

The Charlton yard boasts a 25 per cent win ratio at Kempton Park races since Harry was added to the license. Punters who have followed the stable blind here in that time would also be well up. Backing the Beckhampton outfit at the Sunbury-on-Thames venue would’ve yielded £10.48 profit off a £1 level stake.

It’s stats like that, coupled with Dubawi’s Kempton record in recent years, that make the top betting sites respect Out From Under. The pick of his juvenile form also reads very well indeed here. Out From Under was far from disgraced when fifth on his racecourse debut at Sandown in a strong maiden last July.

Although no match for mudlark El Bodegon, the winner went on to land a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud and finish a fine second in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly this summer. The runner-up, Velazquez, made a successful switch to the All-Weather and has an 85 rating. Meanwhile, the third and fourth won next time out with the former being none other than this year’s Epsom Derby second Hoo Ya Mal.

Out From Under was then first past the post at Ffos Las but demoted a place by the stewards for causing interference. The amended winner in this horse racing result, Evocative Spark, has won twice this season and achieved an official rating of 93. In-behind the front two was a subsequent All-Weather winner here at Kempton.

Today’s horse racing NAP

Even the form of Out From Under’s Newmarket maiden win on reappearance is working out. The runner-up bolted up in an Epsom handicap and now has a mark of 87, while the fourth home scored at Doncaster on Saturday. Out From Under hit the frame on his last two outings with his Ascot conqueror, Tarrabb, going in again at Haydock. All of the leading horse racing betting sites know his form looks very good.

With the bang in-form Harry Davies taking the ride again, boasting a phenomenal 50 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last 14 days, and taking a valuable 5lb off with his claim, Out From Under looks weighted to take all the beating. He is our horse racing NAP of the Day on 16 August for precisely that reason.

A £10 punt on Out From Under, who runs in the famous two-tone green silks of White Birch Farm made famous by Sottsass, with 888Sport returns £27.50 at his current odds if he follows up. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

