Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Tues 16th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Tuesday 16th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Kempton (AW) and Hamilton in the afternoon, while Chelmsford (AW) and Wolverhampton (AW) race in the evening.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

OUT FROM UNDER @ 2/1 with BetUK – 3.30 Kempton



Consistent profile despite having only the one win to his name. Was a close second again last time at Ascot and is off the same mark here today, but this time jockey Harry Davies rides to claim a handy 5lbs.

WILLEM TWEE @ 6/4 with BetUK – 4.00 Kempton



Comes here on a three-timer after two wins at Doncaster. Up 6lbs more for the last of those but has been winning with a bit up his sleeve to suggest the three-timer is very much on.

Looks a bit of a shootout between this Johnston runner and the once-raced Tom Clover entry. But despite not winning a race from her opening 7 races this looks a poor contest and she can use that experience to good use here and get off the mark.

EL HABEEB @ 1/2 with BetUK – 8.20 Wolverhampton



Yet to win a race but brings the best form to the table after a close second last time out at Chester in a fair maiden. Only had 3 runs too and being US-bred looks the sort to take to the AW surfaces.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

