Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 22 May

On Sunday, 22 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day is State Of Rest. He contests the extended 1m 2f Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup on the Irish 1000 Guineas card at the Curragh (2:40). This Joseph O’Brien runner looks a great value bet trading at around odds of 11/4.

A globetrotting horse racing star in the making, State Of Rest has won three Grade / Group 1 races on as many continents in his last three starts. Those international exploits mark him down as something very special. This four-year-old Starspangledbanner colt is thus our horse racing NAP this Sunday. This is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day State Of Rest win?

Joseph O’Brien came into this three-day meeting at the Curragh with a healthy 21 per cent strike rate at this venue during the current campaign. In State Of Rest, he has a top notch performer over middle distances. Unfancied on the best UK betting sites for a transatlantic trip, this horse took his form to a new level when landing the Saratoga Derby.

He beat fellow Irish raider Bolshoi Ballet, sent off favourite for The Derby at Epsom and winner of the equivalent race at Belmont Park, by some four lengths. Not content with that, O’Brien sent State Of Rest even further afield and went Down Under for the Cox Plate in Australia. He gave 16lb and a short-head beating to Anamoe with subsequent Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant a length back in third.

As race results show, both of those horses have won Group 1s in Australia this calendar year, so the form is rock solid. State Of Rest defied a 190-day absence to land the Prix Ganay at Longchamp over the Tattersalls Gold Cup trip. He easily beat the best older middle distance horses France had to offer with Champion Stakes scorer Sealiway held in third and Skalleti only fifth.

Opposition lacks international class of horse racing NAP today

Despite international form which stacks up, horse racing betting sites continue to underestimate State Of Rest. All that is missing from his CV now are big race wins in the UK and at home. An official rating of 120 puts him joint top on figures and there could still be even more to come. Main market rival Lord North is two years older, while last year’s winner Helvic Dream is in very deep water trying to defend his crown.

Taking all that into account, State Of Rest just had to be our horse racing NAP for 22 May. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £37.50 if he can follow-up on his fine display at ParisLongchamp. Any new customers backing State Of Rest can also qualify themselves for £40 in bonus when joining this particular bookie. See below for more info.

