Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – May 22nd

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the Flat turf meetings at the Curragh and York for his two stats-based picks on Sunday, May 22nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CURRAGH 4.20

EROSANDPSYCHE (system – Paddy Twomey stable switchers)

In-form Paddy Twomey has a fine record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with ten of the 25 qualifiers since the start of 2016 for a profit of £25.09 to a £1 level stake at SP. EROSANDPSYCHE, ex-Kieran Cotter, has been nibbled at in the overnight betting and looks set to go well in this competitive 6f handicap.

YORK 5.05

GIFTED RULER (system – Hugo Palmer with ex-Tom Dascombe horses)

Hugo Palmer has made a flying start to his career at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables and has scored at the first time of asking with five of the 15 horses previously trained by Tom Dascombe. On turf only, their form figures are 63184111541 (5-11) for a profit of £5.63. GIFTED RULER, twice withdrawn already this month because good ground was deemed unsuitable, can be backed to small stakes if allowed to take his chance.

