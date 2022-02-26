On Saturday, 26 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Knight Salute. He runs in the 2m Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle there today (1:50). Milton Harris’ talented horse is a one of the top value horse racing tips today at a sweet 6/4 price.

As he’s the only previous course and distance winner in the line-up and proven performer in the grade, Knight Salute ticks all the boxes. Of those with an official horse racing rating over hurdles, this son of Sir Percy is 5lb and upwards clear. He also brings strong form to the table. Knight Salute thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. Discover even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Knight Salute win?

Since joining Harris from Andrew Balding off the Flat, Knight Salute is a perfect four from four over hurdles. He sprung an 18/1 surprise on his debut in this sphere at Sedgefield, then followed-up here in October. That big SP first time out for Harris shows that horse racing betting sites do still underestimate smaller stables.

Knight Salute has since confirmed Kempton form off today’s level terms with re-opposing rival Impulsive One. That one has since won a Listed contest at Musselburgh. Knight Salute completed his hat-trick in a Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial, the Prestbury, at Cheltenham. The third has come out and scored at Fontwell.

He confirmed the excellent impression of those horse racing results by landing a four-timer in another Grade 2, the Summit Juvenile Hurdle, at Doncaster before Christmas. This is very strong form with the runner-up, Porticello, landing his next two starts including in Grade 1 company at Chepstow. Impulsive One was just behind in third that day and, as noted above, has also gone in since.

On all known form, Knight Salute is arguably the best British juvenile hurdler seen this season. Punters can expect ante post Cheltenham odds of 16/1 for the Triumph Hurdle to shorten if he wins this. A £10 punt on Knight Salute for winning the Adonis en route to the Festival returns £25 at his current odds. New customers who place this bet with 888Sport can qualify for £45 in free bets via a great welcome bonus too.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Today's horse racing NAP of the Day has a sign up offer available. A £10 bet after joining with promo code HR45 and depositing £10+ via Debit Card gets those who register £45 in bonuses.

It’s important to follow key terms and conditions of this new customer betting offer, such as not using eWallet services for deposits. Funding the account with Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal and Neteller means missing out on a great deal. Stick to a Debit Card here.

Another key condition to get those free bets is the first qualifying sportsbook bet mist be a £10+ wager at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, new accounts receive the first of three £15 free bet tokens credited automatically. To get the others, log in on 888Sport each of the next two Fridays.

All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Other T&Cs apply. 888Sport are also one of Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies on their ante post markets for the Festival next month. New customers can use their free bets on that event without risking their cash balance.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

This is what to do with our horse racing NAP of the Day selection. Just follow these six steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code HR45
Deposit £10+ via Debit Card
Place a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
After that settles, get the first £15 free bet token automatically
Receive 2 more £15 free bet tokens when logging in on the next two Fridays
All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

