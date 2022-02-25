A huge day of racing at Kempton Park this Saturday (26th Feb) as Coral Trophy day is upon us. Not just is it Coral Trophy day, but Kempton plays host to the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle and Pendil Novices’ Chase too.

We’ll not only have predictions and tips from the featured races shown live on ITV Racing, but a look at every single race on the Kempton card. Plenty of fine horses to chose from, and we have you covered for whichever race you fancy a punt on.

Race 1 – Coral ‘Fail-To-Finish’ Free Bets Handicap Chase (1.15)

Some of the best trainers in the game have entries in this opening race at Kempton, including Dan Skelton, Nicky Henderson and Nigel Twiston-Davies. Flegmatik currently heads the market for the Skelton’s at 10/3 with William Hill, with Patroclus in second favourite. All eight runners are currently priced at 9/1 or shorter with William Hill in what looks like a competitive and open race to kick us off here in Surrey.

Race 2 – Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50)

Knight Salute heads the market for Milton Harris and looks to be the strongest horse in the race. He is also the highest rated with an official rating of 137 and is rightly the standout one to watch in the second race here at Kempton Park.

Paddy Brennan takes the reigns on this four-year-old, looking to make it five wins from five over the hurdles. Pleasant Man and Impulsive One look to be the two biggest threats to Knight Salute here, for Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson respectively.

Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle Tip – Impulsive One @ 6/1 with William Hill

Having won three times over hurdles in his five starts, including his last run at Musselburgh at the beginning of the month, Impulsive One looks a mightily impressive horse.

James Bowen takes the ride for Nicky Henderson this time around, aiming to make it back-to-back wins over hurdles for this respected four-year-old. The going looks to be good to soft at the track on Saturday, which supports our selection as his latest win came on the same ground.

Likely to be one of the top three favourites come race time and rightfully so. Will have to jump well to beat the likes of Knight Salute, Pleasant Man and Moka De Vassy, but we have every belief that Impulsive One has a real chance in this Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

A look back at the last 17 runnings of the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle – use these key trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

16/17 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the betting

15/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

15/17 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

14/17 – Had won no more than once over hurdles in the UK

13/17 – Winners that went onto run in the Triumph Hurdle (3 winners)

Adonis Juvenile Hurdle Past Winners

2021 – TRITONIC

2020 – SOLO

2019 – FUSIL RAFFLES

2018 – REDICEAN

2017 – MASTER BLUEYES

Race 3 – Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase (2.25)

In this five horse race, it’s Pic D’Orhy who currently heads the market for Paul Nicholls. He can be backed at a price of 7/4 with Williams Hill in this Grade 2, 2m4f chase at Kempton Park.

With Hardy Cobden on board, he looks the horse to beat. Boasting the highest official rating in the race (154) with some decent form under his belt to add to his claim, Pic D’Orhy will certainly have a huge say on the outcome of this race.

Donald McCain and Nicky Henderson also have what at a glance looks like two considerable runners respectively. Minella Drama (5/2 with William Hill) and Fantastic Lady (3/1 with William Hill) look to be the two in the race who pose the biggest threat to the favourite.

Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase Tip – Minella Drama @ 5/2 with William Hill

Having won on two of his four starts in chases, Minella Drama could be the one to beat in this 2022 running of the Pendil Novices’ Chase. Brian Hughes takes the saddle for Donald McCain, boasting an impressive 25% winning rate on all of his 52 rides in the past two weeks.

Hughes was on board for his last win at Haydock in January, where the ground was soft, which shouldn’t be an issue this time round. He was also on board for this horses debut chase win back in October, so clearly knows the horse and how to get the best from him.

Will have to jump the fences well and stay on if he is to win this race, facing stiff competiton from Fantastic Lady, Millers Bank and Pic D’Orhy. We think he will come out on top.

Here’s a look at the last 16 runnings of the Pendil Novices’ Chase – use these key trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

14/16 – French (8) of Irish (6) bred

13/16 – Favourites that finished in the top 3

12/16 – Returned 5/2 or shorter in the betting

12/16 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

11/16 – Aged 6 or 7 years-old and ran in the last five weeks

Pendil Novices’ Chase Past Winners

2021 – TAMAROC DU MATHAN

2020 – WHO DARES WINS

2019 – BAGS GROOVE

2018 – CYRNAME

2017 – FRODON

Race 4 – Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (3.00)

Just the right runners in this the fourth race of the afternoon at Kempton racecourse. Shallwehaveonemore heads the market at EVENS with William Hill, with Iceo, Frere D’Armes and Aucunrisque looking like the sternest competition for the favourite.

Every runner in this race has a win over hurdles, so it is difficult to see who will come out on top. That’s what makes this race so exciting. Have a look at William Hill’s best odds for the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle.

Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle Tip – Iceo @ 11/2 with William Hill

This Paul Nicholl’s trained horse has had a good start to hurdling life with two wins from three for the stable. With an official rating of 134, he is the highest rated horse in the race and it is clear to see why.

Iceo won two hurdles races in 2021, one as a 9/4 favourite at Kempton and one as a massive 21/1 outsider at Dieppe in France. His two wins have come on soft ground with a fourth place finish on good turn last time out, so the good to soft racecourse should play into his hands nicely.

Will have to jump the hurdles well and stay on if he is to win this race for Harry Cobden, facing stiff competition from Aucunrisque and Shallwehaveonemore. We think he will come out on top.

Here’s a look at the last 15 runnings of the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle – use these key trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

14/15 – Ran within the last 6 weeks

14/15 – Had won over 2m (hurdles) before

13/15 – Returned a single-figure price in the betting

13/15 – Had never raced over hurdles at Kempton before

12/15 – Won between 0-2 times over hurdles before and came from the top three in the betting

Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle Past Winners

2021 – CAPE GENTLEMAN

2020 – HIGHWAY ONE O TWO

2019 – SOUTHFIELD STONE

2018 – GLOBAL CITIZEN

2017 – RIVER WYLDE

2016 – WINTER ESCAPE

Race 5 – Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (3.37)

Time for the featured race of the afternoon, as 14 horses look to triumph in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton Park racecourse.

This Grade 3 chase is always extremely tricky to pick a winner from, with five or six horses you could really stake a claim for. This three mile chase is always spectacular viewing, with some impressive jumping sure to be on show.

Annsam currently heads the market for Evan Williams, with Five Star Getaway, The Big Breakaway, Cap Du Nord and Galahad Quest making up the top five favourites for this Saturday afternoon Handicap Chase. Get the best odds for this race at William Hill.

Coral Trophy Handicap Chase Tip – Good Boy Bobby @ 12/1 with William Hill

Perhaps not one of the main favourites for the race, but an almightily impressive horse. Sam Twiston-Davies takes the reigns for father Nigel aboard Good Boy Bobby.

With an official rating of 150, he backs up the trend of over half of the last 20 winners rated between 137-150. He is the highest rated horse in the race, with Lalor at 149.

This 9-year-old has won two of his last three chase outings, winning in October at Wetherby before triumphing on Boxing Day at the same course. He has top three finishes in his last six outings, with the last three all being chases. Has won 4 of 11 chases in his career and has every chance of making it five with a win here on Saturday. We give Good Boy Bobby every chance in this Handicap Chase for the Twiston-Davies family.

Here’s a look at the featured race of this Kempton meeting. Here are how the last 19 runnings of the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase went – use these key trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

16/19 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

16/19 – Aged 9 or younger

16/19 – Rated 139 or higher

14/19 – Had raced within the last 8 weeks

13/19 – Won a Class 2 chase or better before and returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

Coral Trophy Handicap Chase Past Winners

2021 – CLONDAW CASTLE

2020 – MISTER MALARKY

2019 – WALT

2018 – MASTER DEE

2017 – PILGRIMS BAY

Race 6 – Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Hurdle (4.10)

Eleven runners in this Class 3 Handicap over 2m5f in the penultimate race of the card. Haffapiece currently heads the market for trainer Pam Sly at 9/2 with William Hill, with Flashing Glance in second favourite. All eleven runners are currently priced at 16/1 or shorter with William Hill in what looks like an open race to here at Kempton.

Race 7 – Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Open National Hunt Flat Race (4.45)

Some of the best jockeys in the game feature in this the final race of the day at Kempton, with Bryony Frost, Jonjo O’Neill Jr, Paddy Brennan and Harry Cobden among some of the riders in this race. Realta Royale is the only female horse in the race and can be backed at SP with William Hill. Itso Fury will likely be the favourite, with the O’Neill family aiming to finish the day on a high with a win. All eight runners are currently priced at 12/1 or shorter with William Hill in what looks like a competitive and open race to finish us off here in Surrey.

Note: Odds are subject to change and correct at the time of publish