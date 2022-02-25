Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 26th February

It’s another jam-packed Saturday for horse racing betting fans to get stuck into this weekend with the ITV cameras heading to Kempton, Lingfield (AW) and Newcastle to take in eight races across the three venues. We’ve also supporting jumping cards at Chepstow and Fairyhouse to take in, while Wolverhampton (AW) race under the lights.



At Kempton the Grade Three Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (3.37) is their main event – a race that’s seen 13 of the last 19 winners return 9/1 or shorter in the betting.

Then, at Newcastle stamina will be the order of the day for the Eider Chase (3.15) and with 14 of the last 17 winners carrying 10st 13lbs or more this looks a key trend to take into the race.

Finally, at Lingfield it’s Winter Derby (2.05) for the Surrey venue and all eyes will be on the John Gosden camp to see if they can win the race for a fourth year on the bounce.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Saturday 26th February 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Shallwehaveonemore @ ?? with bet365 – 3.00 Kempton



Ran a fair race (4th) in the Tolworth Hurdle two runs ago but improved on that effort with a facile win at Sandown earlier this month – winning by 20 lengths. This Gary Moore 5 year-old made all the running that day and similar tactics here – at a course he’s won at in the past – will make him hard to peg back.

Lord North @ ?? with bet365 – 2.05 Lingfield



It’s hard to ignore the good record of the John Gosden camp in this race – they’ve won the last three runnings. With that in mind, their top-rated Lord North ticks a lot of boxes. Yes, he’s not been out for around 11 months but has run well fresh in the past and being a Group One winner will find this drop into a Group Three very much to his liking.

Annsam @ ??with bet365 – 3.37 Kempton



Looks a nice prospect for the Evan Williams yard having won well at Ascot last time out over 3m. Therefore, we know he stays this trip well and a 6lbs hike in the handicap looks fair for that 4 1/4 length win. Connections have also given him a few months off to go again, while the ground and track will pose no problems.

Eclair Surf @ ??with bet365 – 3.15 Newcastle

A lovely 13-length winner at Warwick in the Classic Chase last time out when upped in trip and looks the sort to improve again now stepping up to 4m1f. The handicapper reacted by putting this Emma Lavelle-trained 8 year-old up 10lbs certainly won’t mind it if any more rain comes and jockey Tom Bellamy is builing up a good partnership with three wins from his last six rides on him

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

