Saudi Cup tips, predictions and odds: Mishriff to claim victory

A huge payday on offer this Saturday for the winner of the Saudi Cup, with the winner of the 1m1f race set to bank almost £7.5 million.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see a high-class field of fourteen runners (2 reserves) entered for the race, including last year’s British-trained Saudi Cup winner – Mishriff.

Did You Know? The last two Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.

Saudi Cup Tip – Back Mishriff @ 2/1 with bet365

Twelve months ago in 2021 the John Gosden-trained Mishriff won the monster prize when winning the second running of the Saudi Cup by one length and many feel he can win the race again.

Mishriff is on offer @2/1 with bet365 to win the Saudi Cup in 2022 and is the clear favourite in the betting.

Since winning the 2021 Saudi Cup, Mishriff has won the Dubai Sheema Classic and the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, but the last time we saw him he could only manage fourth in the Ascot Champions Stakes in October.

But he’s had this race as a target since and despite a 133-day break is a horse that’s run well fresh in the past and is yet to finish out of the first two from both his runs on the dirt tracks.

Frankie Dettori Has Saudi Cup Ride

Away from Mishriff, any Frankie Dettori-ridden Saudi Cup horse is sure to attract interest too.

The pocket Italian has been booked to ride Real World, who is on offer @12/1 with bet365. This Godolphin runner will also draw the eye of punters as he’s got a string of wins next to his name – winning his last five races.

He was last seen winning the Group 2 Zabeel Mile at Meydan at the end of January easily and deserves to take his chance upped into the top level for the first time.

Ryan Moore Booked To Ride Saudi Cup Outsider

Former champion jockey, Ryan Moore, also makes the trip for a ride in the Saudi Cup. He’s been booked to ride Sealiway @14/1 with bet365 here and with that horse having beaten the Saudi Cup favourite – Mishriff – at Ascot in the Champions Stakes then he’s sure to have his supporters too.

What Time is the Saudi Cup?

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 5.35 (GMT), which is 8.35 in Saudi. The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.

Latest Saudi Cup odds

Mishriff @2/1 with bet365

Mandaloun @9/2 with bet365

T O Keynes @7/1 with bet365

Art Collector @8/1 with bet365

Midnight Bourbon @9/1 with bet365

Magny Cours @10/1 with bet365

Country Grammer @12/1 with bet365

Marche Lorraine @12/1 with bet365

Real World @12/1 with bet365

Sealiway @14/1 with bet365

Secret Ambition @25/1 with bet365

Great Scott (Reserve) @33/1 with bet365

Aero Trem @40/1 with bet365

Making Micacles @40/1 with bet365

Alkhateeb (Reserve) @50/1 with bet365

Emblem Road @66/1 with bet365

Note: Odds are subject to change

Saudi Cup Meeting Races and Times

12.45 – The Neom Turf Cup 4yo+ Turf $1.5m 1m 2 1/2f

1.25 – The 1351 Turf Sprint 4yo+ Turf $1.5m 7f

2.05 – The Longines Red Sea Handicap 4yo+ Turf $2.5m 1m7f

2.45 – The Jockey Club Local Handicap 4yo+ Dirt $1m 1m1f

3.25 – The Obaiya Arabian Classic 4yo+ Dirt $2m 1m2f

4.05 – The Saudi Derby 3yo Dirt $1.5m 1m

4.45 – The Riyadh Dirt Sprint 3yo+ Dirt $1.5m 6f

5.35 – The Saudi Cup 4yo+ Dirt $20m 1m1f

