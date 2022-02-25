Eider Chase tips, predictions and odds: Eclair Surf to claim victory

The ITV horse racing cameras head to Newcastle racecourse this Saturday to take in the Eider Chase (3.15) and with a trip of 4m1f to tackle then stamina will be needed in abundance.

Did You Know? 14 of the last 17 Eider Chase winners returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

Eider Chase trends

With 17 Eider Chase runners there is a lot of form to go through. With that in minds, we’ve got some key stats and trends on the Eider Chase that should help narrow down the runners and help find the Eider Chase winner.

There are plenty of decent Eider Chase trends to take into the race (more below), but with 15 of the last 17 winners aged 10 or younger and 14 of the last 17 successful Eider Chase horses carrying 10st 13lbs or more, then these two stats combined are worth noting.

If we also add in that 11 of the last 17 winners finished in the top four last time out, then these are the horses with that trio of trends on their side.

Eider Chase Tip – Back Éclair Surf

The Emma Lavelle-trained Éclair Surf has been popular in the betting all week and it's easy to see why. This 8 year-old bolted up at Warwick last time out in the Classic Chase and clearly loved being stepped up in trip to 3m5f that day. Is up again is distance here to 4m1f and the handicapper has also risen him 10lbs in the ratings, but this staying chaser looks progressive and is worth sticking with.

Rath An Luir A Lively Eider Chase Each-way bet?

14 of the last 17 Eider Chase winners carried 10st 13lbs or more and one horse that just gets into this trend is Rath An Luir. This Rose Dobbin runner carries bang-on 10st 13lbs and this looks a lovely racing weight over this gruelling 4m1f trip.

He’s a proven course winner, so we know the track is fine and despite finishing down the field last time at Ayr that came off a 399-day break. He will be much fitter for that run and prior to that outing had shown improved form to win twice at Carlisle. The longer trip looks worth a crack he’ll be fine if any more rain comes.

What Time Is The Eider Chase?

Saturday’s Eider Chase will be run at 3.15 at Newcastle racecourse. The race is run over a trip of 4m1f, so proven stamina will be a big plus for any horse running.

Latest Eider Chase odds

Eider Chase Betting Trends

A look back at the last 17 runnings of the Eider Chase – use these key Eider Chase trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

17/17 – Had won over at least 3m before

15/17 – Aged 10 or younger

14/17 – Carried 10-13 or more

14/17 – Priced 12/1 or shorter in the betting

13/17 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

12/17 – Winning distance – 4 lengths or less

11/17 – Irish-bred

11/17 – Winners came from the top 3 in the betting

11/17 – Placed in the top 4 last time out

11/17 – Officially rated between 131-140

11/17 – Aged either 8 or 9 years-old

9/17 – Placed favourites

5/17 – Won last time out

5/17 – Won over 3m4f or further before

3/17 – Carried 11-12 in weight

2/17 – Winning favourites

2/17 – Irish-trained winners

The average winning SP in the last 17 runnings is 10/1

Eider Chase Past Winners

2021 – SAMS ADVENTURE (15/2)

2020 – No Race

2019 – CROSSPARK (12/1)

2018 – BAYWING (8/1)

2017 – MYSTEREE (10/1)

2016 – ROCKING BLUES (8/1)

2015 – MILBOROUGH (18/1)

2014 – WYCK HILL (9/1)

2013 – No Race

2012 – PORTRAIT KING (11/4fav)

2011 – COMPANERO (16/1)

2010 – No Race

2009 – MERIGO (5/1)

2008 – COMPLY OR DIE (11/1)

2007 – NIL DESPERANDUM (6/1)

2006 – PHILSON RUN (10/1)

2005 – No Race

2004 – TYNEANDTHYNEAGAIN (28/1)

2003 – No Race

2002 – THIS IS SERIOUS (4/1 fav)

2001 – NARROW WATER (6/1)

2000 – SCOTTON GREEN (8/1)

