Winter Derby tips, predictions and odds: Lord North to claim victory

A huge day at Lingfield Park this Saturday (26th Feb 22) as they stage their Winter Derby fixture and all eyes will be on the John and Thady Gosden camp as they eye their third straight win in the race at 2.05.

Winter Derby Runners Down To Eight



At the final declaration stage eight runners will line-up for the Group Two Winter Derby – a race that will reward the winner with £62k. The John Gosden-trained Lord North currently heads the market @10/11 with BetUK, with the next best the William Haggas-trained Alenquer @11/4 with BetUK.

Did You Know? 13 of the last 19 Winter Derby winners came from the top three in the market

Can Trainer John Gosden Grab Another Winter Derby Winner?

Twelve months ago, we saw Forest Of Dean, who is priced @10/1 with BetUK for Saturday’s race, win the Winter Derby – and that was trainer John Gosden’s third straight win in the race. This horse lines up again to defend his crown but this year’s renewal looks a lot stronger.

Forest Of Dean is rated 107, but this year he’ll face his stablemate – Lord North, who is rated 123, plus the 115-rated Alenquer, who was last seen running 9th in the Prix de l’ Arc de Triomphe in October.

Fancy Man a Big Winter Derby Tip Against the Main Two?

Despite being rated just 109, many feel the Richard Hannon-trained Fancy Man @9/2 with BetUK can serve it up to the main two in the market after an easy 2 ¼ length win in the Winter Derby Trial at the track earlier this month.

He had King Of The South back in second that day and looks sure to have that horse’s measure again here. He’ll need to improve again to get competitive with the likes of Lord North and Alenquer, but we know he’s proven at the track and will head here race fit from a recent run – unlike his two rivals.

The concern would be that in the last 15 years we’ve only seen two Winter Derby Trial winners go onto win the Winter Derby that same season.

Winter Derby Tip – Back Lord North @10/11 with BetUK

A fascinating renewal, but it’s hard to ignore the good record in the Winter Derby of trainer John Gosden. He clearly means business again with last year’s winner – Forest Of Dean – in the race again, but the class act here is his LORD NORTH @10/11 with BetUK.

This former Group One winner will find this drop into a Group Three a lot easier for this first run back, so the 336-day break isn’t’ too much of a worry. He’s a horse that’s gone well fresh anyway, and is 1-from-1 on the AW having won at Newcastle back in 2019.

The ratings suggest he’s got 8lbs in-hand with his nearest rival – Alenquer – so in theory would not have to be at the very top of his game to take this.

Back LORD NORTH with BetUK

Winter Derby Betting Trends

A look back at the last 19 runnings of the Winter Derby – use these key Winter Derby trends to find the best profile of past winners to narrow down the runners.

17/19 – Winning distance – 2 lengths or shorter

16/19 – Won by a horse aged 6 or younger

15/19 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the market

15/19 – Had run at Lingfield previously

15/19 – Won over at least 1m2f previously

15/19 – Had raced at either Lingfield (11) or Kempton (4) last time out

13/19 – Winning distance – less than a length

13/19 – Drawn in stall 7 or less

13/19 – Came from the top 3 in the market

13/19 – Had raced within the last 8 weeks

12/19 – Placed in their last race

12/19 – Won at Lingfield previously

11/19 – Won their last race

9/19 – Won at least 6 times previously

8/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (2 of last 3 runnings)

3/19 – Trained by John Gosden (last 3 runnings)

2/19 – Ridden by Andrea Atzeni (2 of last 9)

2/19 – Ridden by Adam Kirby (2 of last 7)

Just 2 of the last 15 Winter Derby Trial winners have gone onto win the Winter Derby

The average winning SP in the 19 renewals is 11/2

Winter Derby Past Winners

2021 – FOREST OF DEAN (10/3)

2020 – DUBAI WARRIOR (13/8)

2019 – WISSAHICKON (1/4 fav)

2018 – MASTER THE WORLD (16/1)

2017 – CONVEY (11/2)

2016 – GRENDISAR (11/4)

2015 – TRYSTER (3/1 fav)

2014 – ROBIN HOODS BAY (10/1)

2013 – FARRAAJ (6/4 fav)

2012 – PREMIO LOCO (5/1)

2011 – NIDEEB (9/4 fav)

2010 – TRANQUIL TIGER (11/8 fav)

2009 – SCINTILLO (8/1)

2008 – HATTAN (14/1)

2007 – GENTLEMAN’S DEAL (4/1 jfav)

2006 – SRI DIAMOND (8/1)

2005 – ECCENTRIC (7/2)

2004 – CALUKI (14/1)

2003 – PARASOL (5/2 jfav)

Note: Odds are subject to change and correct at the time of publish

