Friday’s NAP of the Day is Rock Legend, who makes his bow over hurdles in the opening race at Uttoxeter (1:55). This track is one where trainer Dan Skelton introduces a lot of his horses to the obstacles, so odds of 5/2 appeal to SportsLens tipsters.

Rock Legend showed some ability in bumpers, so can do better now in novice hurdles. He represents a stable that has a superb 28 per cent strike rate at Uttoxeter with its runners over the last five seasons. That is one big reason why the four-year-old Maxios gelding looks the best value Bet of the Day for 15 October. Read on as our experts explain the value behind that 5/2 in the latest NAP of the Day.

Why will Rock Legend win?

A fine fourth in an Aintree bumper on racecourse debut last November, there was plenty of market support behind Rock Legend. However, he ran into an above average horse in I Like To Move It. The winner bolted up by 9 1/2 lengths, then followed-up at Wincanton and placed at Listed level at Newbury after a winter break. I Like To Move It was also ninth in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and fourth home of the British runners. He also made a winning start over hurdles at Worcester.

Rock Legend came on plenty for his bow when third past the post at Taunton following his own winter break. He was only beaten just over a length, but adjudged to have hampered the fourth home, so placings were reversed in the stewards’ room. The runner-up, American Gerry, had previously filled the same spot behind Luttrell Lad. That one has come out and won his hurdles debut, then finished second in the Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow. The form has a good look to it, then.

An inexperienced 7lb claimer rode Rock Legend on his last start, but Harry Skelton is back in the saddle today. That is a big plus as last season’s British champion jumps jockey has won on 36 per cent of his mounts at Uttoxeter. It is a phenomenal record. Main market rival Anyharminasking has won an Irish Point, so the extended 1m 7f trip may be too sharp for that one.

Donald McCain runner Geronimo looks exposed compared to Rock Legend, so side with Skelton. Backing his horse at its current price returns £87.50 from a £25 bet. If Rock Legend doesn’t win his hurdles debut, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

