Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Naas, Cork, Ripon and Ayr get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Windsor and Carlisle get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.18pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Carlisle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cork and one from Naas, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Naas, Cork, Ripon, Ayr, Windsor and Carlisle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – GOLF MARIN @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 Cork



Our NAP of the day comes from across the Irish Sea in Ireland where we have sided with Golf Marin for AJ Martin to triumph in this Fermoy Handicap Hurdle over the 2m1f distance.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here in decent form, after running well last Monday at Galway but not getting the rub of the green perhaps. Golf Marin has a big chance of redemption here, running off a fair 10st 12lbs, the lightest of his betting rivals who all face 11st+.

Golf Marin is still looking for his maiden victory, but is more than capable and has shown plenty of glimpses that he has what tit takes to win, so hopefully today is the day Golf Marin crossed the winning post first.

NEXT BEST – BADB @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Naas

Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from across the water in Ireland, but from the meeting at Naas. We have selected Badb for trainer Donnacha Aidan O’Brien with jockey Gavin Ryan in the saddle for this Ballyhane Stakes over the 5f205y trip.

This 2-year-old filly won on her debut over this trip last month, and then followed that up with a great run in a Group 2 race on Irish Derby weekend. Runs off a mark of five-pounds lower today, which can only help Badb in her quest for her second win as a racehorse.

Looks more experienced than her betting rivals in the field, despite only having ran five times. Badb is certainly capable of picking up her second win here at a fantastic price. Should have every chance.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Naas, Cork, Ripon, Ayr, Windsor and Carlisle on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Naas Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Gan Teorainn @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Warrior Lion @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Dontspoilasale @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Badb (NB) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Lopes Gold @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Born Invincible @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Juyush @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Sheishybird @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Golf Marin (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Babylon Beach @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Battle Away @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Sargent Lightfoot @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.08 The Bosses Oscar @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Moresby Buoy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Swingalong @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.25 Prayer Matt @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Tazaman @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.25 Hyperfocus @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.55 He’s A Gentleman @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Not Guts No Glory @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Spiritofthenorth @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.18 Espionne @ 15/8 with Bet UK

1.48 Ayr Poet @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.18 Water Of Leith @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.48 Glasses Up @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.18 Ben Asker @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.48 Mintnthat @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Gherkini @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Royal Agent @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Lequinto @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Duelist @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Shampion @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.00 Mille Miglia @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.30 King Of The Kippax @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Chinese Spirit @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Reclaim Victory @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Bareboim @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Hackberry @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Sir Benedict @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Detective @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Poet’s Dawn @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.45 Kats Bob @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change