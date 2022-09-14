Gisele worried about Tom Brady’s NFL return due to safety

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

After deciding to return to football after retiring a season ago, Tom Brady has been in some drama since he’s decided to come back. Many are uncertain what the issues are for this situation, but Brady did miss practice throughout the first couple of weeks of the preseason and it posed some questions on if he actually wanted to be there or if he was having troubles in other areas of his life.

Obviously, one of those situations that many people were pondering was if he and Gisele were in an argument about him playing in the NFL again.

We might have finally got our answer about why Brady was missing practice for those 11 days. Although we aren’t 100% certain if this is the correct situation, it certainly feels as if it’s a big possibility.

Elle published a piece on Gisele and what Brady playing in the NFL means to her, including her worries.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said.

Everything that Giselle is saying certainly makes sense. Football is arguably the most dangerous sport that anybody can play and we have seen that throughout the past few decades with people getting injured on and off the field after their playing days. Whether that be head injuries, ACL injuries, or anything else, football is not a safe sport by any means and it makes sense why Brady’s wife is worried about him returning back to his family.

The question now is if Tom Brady is eventually going to not play football throughout the remainder of this season because he wants to focus on his kids and his wife. It might sound crazy to some, but what his wife is saying here is an accurate statement and is something to think about for Brady.