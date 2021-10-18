Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and former club legend Gary Neville has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men that they will have to raise their performance against their bitter rivals.

The Red Devils started the season in impressive fashion but their form has dipped significantly over the last few weeks. Manchester United have lost three of their last five matches with the latest defeat coming against Leicester City on Saturday.

Despite signing players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils are struggling to match up to the likes of Manchester City Chelsea and Liverpool for the title race.

The match against Liverpool on Sunday will be a great opportunity for Manchester United to bounce back strongly and establish their title credentials. However, they are lacking in momentum and confidence right now.

On the other hand, Liverpool are in red hot form and they thrashed Watford 5-0 at the weekend.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all scoring freely and they will fancy their chances against a vulnerable Manchester United side.

Only Mo Salah has more Premier League goals than Mason Greenwood since the start of April 😳 pic.twitter.com/LA3tOX78Xw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 16, 2021

8 – Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool; the longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for the club since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8). Tear. pic.twitter.com/Em6qwMZvmo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

The Red Devils have been quite mediocre defensively and they could struggle against Liverpool’s in-form attacking trio.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have an excellent squad at their disposal and they have the quality to turn things around quickly.

Neville believes that the overall performance from the Manchester United players this season has been shoddy and they have struggled against half-decent teams.

“Oh, we know what’s coming,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Having struggled against half decent teams, they’re now going to play against some of the best teams in the world. Next Sunday, they’re going to play Liverpool and then they have to play Man City the week after.

“They’re then going to play Tottenham and Chelsea and these are proper teams. Of course, the players could rise for those games, but that’s not a good start today [Leicester].

“The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances. There’s been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.

“When I look at some of Manchester United’s players, they don’t work as hard as Mane or Firmino. They’re better players who work harder, and it means you’re not going to finish higher than them. Simple as that. So you better start working as hard as they do.”

100 – Sadio Mané has become the third African player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League, after Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah. Centurions. pic.twitter.com/zTUyS00Gw0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

3 – Roberto Firmino has scored the second hat-trick of his career in the Premier League (also v Arsenal in December 2018), becoming the only Brazilian to have netted multiple hat-tricks in the competition. Samba. pic.twitter.com/KsKNQR701M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

A defeat against Liverpool could be a devastating blow for the Red Devils and it could damage their morale ahead of a crucial month. Manchester United are set to play the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal within the space of a month.

Solskjaer’s position seems secure despite the recent run of form but the Manchester United manager must look to turn his side’s form around quickly or the club hierarchy could be forced to make drastic changes.