In his eight-year NFL career, Le’Veon Bells’ best seasons came with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection in Pittsburgh. Recently, Bell posted a sincere apology to the Steelers fans.

He admitted that it was the wrong decision for him to leave the team. Bell held out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute. An entire season he will never get back in his playing career. The 31-year-old was not on an NFL roster last season.

Le’Veon Bell apologized to Steelers fans with a genuine message over the weekend

In 2017, Le’Veon Bell had an impressive season with the Steelers. He earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection that season after leading the league in rushing attempts (321). After that dominant campaign, the Steelers opted to place Bell on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

That led to a contract dispute between the Steeler’s front office and Bell. Ultimately, he decided to sit out the entire 2018 season and would never suit up for Pittsburgh again. Ahead of the 2019 season, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets. That contract gave him $35 million guaranteed at signing.

Over the next three seasons, Bell would play on four different teams. He was a member of the Jets and Chiefs in 2020 while suiting up for the Ravens and Buccaneers in 2021. Bell was not on an NFL roster last season and that’s just how it plays out sometimes. Not every player in the league is lucky enough to have a career that is 10+ seasons long.