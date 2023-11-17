NFL

Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts is no longer wearing the knee brace he had for the past several games

Zach Wolpin
Earlier this season, Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury and the 25-year-old has been wearing a knee brace since then. In Philadelphia’s last game played, he took a hit late in the first half vs. Dallas. Hurts struggled to get up and Eagles fans collectively held their breath. 

Luckily, the Pro Bowler has proved he’s one of the tougher QBs in the league and finished that game vs. the Cowboys. The Eagles won 28-23 and the bye week came at a perfect time. Hurts got extra time to rest and work on rehabbing his knee. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he let them know that he is no longer wearing a brace on his injured knee. A positive sign for the Eagles’ offense moving forward.

Jalen Hurts has ditched the knee brace and is ready for the second half of Philly’s 23023 season


After a bye in Week 10, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be on the road Monday night to face the Chiefs for a Super Bowl rematch. For the past several weeks, Hurts has been wearing a brace on his injured knee. His mobility has clearly been limited, but he’s done enough for the Eagles to be 8-1. That’s currently the best record in the NFL.

Even with a knee injury, Hurts is still giving the Eagles elite production at QB in 2023. He’s thrown for at least 200 yards and two passing touchdowns in each of his last three games. All of them were wins for the Eagles. As Philly begins their second-half stretch of the season, Hurts is ready for the rematch with Kansas City in Week 11. The former second-round pick is the type of player who shows up in big games and will do whatever it takes to win.


Philadelphia’s signature offensive play is the QB sneak. It’s one that many teams around the league have tried to replicate, but have failed time and time again. The Eagles are incredible at running it and their success rate is unmatched. However, it’s a physical play and Jalen Hurts takes big hits. He has seven rushing touchdowns this season, most of them coming on the QB sneak. NFL fans will have to wait until Monday night to watch the Eagles travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top