Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts finished the second half of Philadelphia’s 31-17 win with a knee brace

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
One thing the Eagles do extremely well is drafting their future talent. In 2020, they were able to wait until the second round to draft QB Jalen Hurts. Since becoming the full-time starter in 2021, Hurts continues to improve each season. Last night, the Eagles had a tough matchup vs. the Dolphins in Week 7. 

Hurts and the Eagles had a 17-10 lead at halftime, but the 25-year-old came out of the locker room with a brace on his knee. He played the entire second half with that brace and said after the game that he’ll “be fine.” The Pro Bowl QB had a visible limp walking off the field and it’s an injury the Eagles will need to monitor moving forward.

Jalen Hurts could be dealing with a slight knee injury that hopefully will not affect his play


After the game, Hurts’ teammate A.J. Brown indicated that his QB played through pain in the second half today. The Eagles love to run the “tush push” or as Philly fans call it, ” the brotherly shove.” It’s a play the Eagles have nearly perfected and it’s incredibly hard to stop. However, it’s a physical play and the QB can take some big hits.

He did tell the media that the knee injury was not suffered in Week 7. It’s an injury he came into the game with. He’s a tough individual and he’s not going to let a slight knee injury keep him off the field. We’ll have to see how much he practices this week this week to determine if he’ll be able to play in Week 8. Hurts had a season-low 21 rushing yards vs. the Dolphins on SNF. Do keep in mind that he did have three kneel-downs at the end of the game. Still, 21 yards is the lowest he’s had in 2023.


The Eagles have two more games until their Week 10 bye. It will be a priority for them to keep Jalen Hurts protected and not let him take any unnecessary hits. In Week 8, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Commanders for the second time this season. After that, the Eagles will be back at home to face Dallas. They have a much-needed bye in Week 10 where Jalen Hurts can hopefully get some rest and rehab for what Philly hopes to be another long playoff run.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
