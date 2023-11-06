In Week 9, the Cowboys were on the road to face the Eagles. Dallas was 5-2 and Philadelphia was 7-1 heading into a classic NFC East showdown. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles let the Cowboys hand around, but their defense finished the game. Philly has a league-best 8-1 record and is one of, if not the best team in the NFC this season.

Against the Cowboys, TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm injury after a 28-yard catch and run. The 28-year-old had to be helped off the field and did not return to the contest. NFL insiders have reported that it’s a forearm fracture that will almost certainly require surgery. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that would put Goedert on the IR.

It was pretty clear leaving the Linc last night #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert would miss some time but it wouldn’t be a season-ender. Reminiscent of last year when he missed five games around this time. Similar timeline expected on this injury. https://t.co/HfQcMg9KGK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2023



Last season, Dallas Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10 and missed five weeks for Philadelphia. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the timeline for his 20222 injury feels similar to his injury yesterday vs. Dallas. Goedert shouldn’t be done for the season, but he is going to miss time with a forearm fracture. He’ll have an MRI done today to determine the extent of the injury. Not what the Eagles wanted to hear.

If Goedert does land on the IR, his earliest return would not be until Week 15. The Eagles have a bye in Week 10, but that does not count towards returning from injury. Landing on the IR would leave Goedert out in weeks 11, 12, 13, and 14. After Goedert, the Eagles do not have any options at TE that blow you away. Philly may have to rely on their run game moving forward, especially with Jalen Hurts’ ongoing knee injury.

🚨BREAKING: #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is expected to be out “about 4 weeks” with a forearm fracture, per @RapSheet. Goedert is a candidate to go on IR, meaning he will have to miss a minimum of 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/yICjqpzvSx — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) November 6, 2023



The Eagles were in a similar position with Dallas Goedert in 2022. He missed five weeks with an injury and backup TE Jack Stoll filled in for Goedert. Stoll played in all 17 games for the Eagles last season and made 11 starts. In 2023, Stoll has played in all nine games and has made five starts. Philadelphia loves to run the ball with two tight ends and Stoll is not a stranger to the field. He’s played in 32 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in 2023. We’ll have to wait and see just how bad Goedert’s forearm fracture was and how much time he’ll miss.