NFL

Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert (forearm fracture) is likely heading to the IR for Philidelphia

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Goedert injury pic
Dallas Goedert injury pic

In Week 9, the Cowboys were on the road to face the Eagles. Dallas was 5-2 and Philadelphia was 7-1 heading into a classic NFC East showdown. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles let the Cowboys hand around, but their defense finished the game. Philly has a league-best 8-1 record and is one of, if not the best team in the NFC this season. 

Against the Cowboys, TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm injury after a 28-yard catch and run. The 28-year-old had to be helped off the field and did not return to the contest. NFL insiders have reported that it’s a forearm fracture that will almost certainly require surgery. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that would put Goedert on the IR.


Last season, Dallas Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10 and missed five weeks for Philadelphia. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the timeline for his 20222 injury feels similar to his injury yesterday vs. Dallas. Goedert shouldn’t be done for the season, but he is going to miss time with a forearm fracture. He’ll have an MRI done today to determine the extent of the injury. Not what the Eagles wanted to hear.

If Goedert does land on the IR, his earliest return would not be until Week 15. The Eagles have a bye in Week 10, but that does not count towards returning from injury. Landing on the IR would leave Goedert out in weeks 11, 12, 13, and 14. After Goedert, the Eagles do not have any options at TE that blow you away. Philly may have to rely on their run game moving forward, especially with Jalen Hurts’ ongoing knee injury.


The Eagles were in a similar position with Dallas Goedert in 2022. He missed five weeks with an injury and backup TE Jack Stoll filled in for Goedert. Stoll played in all 17 games for the Eagles last season and made 11 starts. In 2023, Stoll has played in all nine games and has made five starts. Philadelphia loves to run the ball with two tight ends and Stoll is not a stranger to the field. He’s played in 32 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in 2023. We’ll have to wait and see just how bad Goedert’s forearm fracture was and how much time he’ll miss.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joshua Dobbs Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs could be the QB that helps lead Minnesota to the playoffs in 2023

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  31min
Dallas Goedert injury pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert (forearm fracture) is likely heading to the IR for Philidelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In Week 9, the Cowboys were on the road to face the Eagles. Dallas was 5-2 and Philadelphia was 7-1 heading into a classic NFC East showdown. Jalen Hurts and…

rsz gettyimages 1453666170
NFL
Raiders: The Truth Comes Out About Josh McDaniels
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h

The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a turbulent week. It started on Monday night, when the team’s record dropped to 3-5 after a tough defeat at the hands of the…

rsz stroud 20230910 getty ftr 1mx9dq1vqxn0518xo08l090ok2
NFL
Will The Carolina Panthers Regret Passing On CJ Stroud?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  13h
rsz 17766285850
NFL
Vikings Win Again, But Suffer Another Injury Loss To A Key Player
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz brandon aiyuk dynasty profile 2023
NFL
49ers Rumors: Could Brandon Aiyuk Be Traded In The Off-Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 5 2023
vq6cggbiapkagnkqttb9
NFL
15 NFL Teams In Attendance To Watch Williams vs. Penix Matchup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 5 2023
Arrow to top