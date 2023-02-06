Devante Adams has already stepped in to try and recruit former teammate Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders for next season, as the rumours continue to circle around the Packers QB.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he is still uncertain on his future in the NFL after this season, as the veteran QB considers retirement, a new team or returning to the Packers for another season.

“I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we are as a team.”

One former teammate who is keen on a reunion with Rodgers is Devante Adams and the Raiders wide receiver gave a simple but sweet pitch when asked why Rodgers should come to Las Vegas this Summer:

“That I’m here. I think that’s a pretty good one [pitch].”

Adams spoke to the media after the 2023 Pro Bowl on Sunday and when he was questioned if he had attempted to recruit the QB ahead of next season the WR’s eyes lit up.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that. I mean 100 percent, that’s my guy. Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.

Davante Adams & Josh Jacobs touch the Rodgers to Vegas chatter "I'm First Team All-Troll so don't take none of that too serious but I would love to have that" – Adams "If he was to come over here I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things" – Jacobs#Raiders pic.twitter.com/xKWmQuHEaF — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) February 6, 2023

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay for eight years and the duo enjoyed plenty of success with the Packers as they combined for a total of 68 touchdowns together, Adams also eclipsed the franchise’s single-season receiving yards mark (1,553) in 2021 when receiving throws from Rodgers.

Although it may only be wishful thinking at this stage, there is very much a possibility that Rodgers could play alongside friend and former teammate Devante Adams at the Raiders next season.

