American Football

Devante Adams on trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers: “Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Devante Adams Aaron Rodgers
Devante Adams Aaron Rodgers

Devante Adams has already stepped in to try and recruit former teammate Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders for next season, as the rumours continue to circle around the Packers QB.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he is still uncertain on his future in the NFL after this season, as the veteran QB considers retirement, a new team or returning to the Packers for another season.

“I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we are as a team.”

One former teammate who is keen on a reunion with Rodgers is Devante Adams and the Raiders wide receiver gave a simple but sweet pitch when asked why Rodgers should come to Las Vegas this Summer:

“That I’m here. I think that’s a pretty good one [pitch].”

Adams spoke to the media after the 2023 Pro Bowl on Sunday and when he was questioned if he had attempted to recruit the QB ahead of next season the WR’s eyes lit up.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that. I mean 100 percent, that’s my guy. Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay for eight years and the duo enjoyed plenty of success with the Packers as they combined for a total of 68 touchdowns together, Adams also eclipsed the franchise’s single-season receiving yards mark (1,553) in 2021 when receiving throws from Rodgers.

Although it may only be wishful thinking at this stage, there is very much a possibility that Rodgers could play alongside friend and former teammate Devante Adams at the Raiders next season.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
DeMeco Ryans
American Football

LATEST DeMeco Ryans on Returning Home To Houston: It Was a “No-brainer”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023
nick sirianni
American Football
Julian Love says Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is in for a “free ride” ahead of Super Bowl
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 2 2023

New York Giants safety Julian Love made his feelings about the current Philadelphia head coach clear in an appearance on Good Morning Football this Thursday, saying Nick Sirianni is in for…

Tom Brady Fox
American Football
FOX Will Pay Tom Brady More as an Analyst Than He Made Across His 23-Year NFL Career
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 2 2023

Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time, is set to earn more as a pundit with sports broadcaster FOX than he did in…

Niners QB's
American Football
49ers to continue with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in 2023 season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 2 2023
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money
American Football
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do The Winners and Losers Receive?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 2 2023
Kellen Moore
American Football
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore Excited to work with Justin Herbert: “He has done such a phenomenal job”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 2 2023
Tom Brady
American Football
Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
Arrow to top