Could the Vikings trade Jalen Reagor before the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 pm EST?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor 21st overall. Just one pick later, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson, last season’s Offensive Player of the Year. Reagor played his first two seasons with Philly before the Vikings actually traded for him last offseason. 

Ahead of the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 pm EST today, the 24-year-old could reportedly be on the move. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings are getting calls about Reagor. After just one season with Minnesota, the team could possibly move him.

What teams are interested in signing Jalen Reagor this close to the regular season?

Last season, Jalen Reagor played in all 17 games for the Vikings but made zero starts. He had eight catches for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown. The 24-year-old had a decent training camp and preseason, leaving him on the bubble to make the roster. Rather than just cutting him, the team would love to trade him for some kind of compensation.

The Vikings used a conditional fifth-round and a regular seventh-round pick to acquire Reagor last summer. He provided value last season as the team’s primary punt returner. Reagor had 26 punts returned for 167 yards. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is a reliable insider. When he tweets about something, there’s a strong chance that it happens.


In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Vikings drafted WR Jordan Addison 23rd overall out of USC. He’s expected to be the team’s WR2 behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson. Jalen Reagor is on the bubble to make the roster this season. He’s only played three seasons in the NFL and there will be a team that will take a chance on him.

It might not come before the season starts, but Reagor is talented enough to at least get a tryout. He might have to wait for teams to be dealing with injuries and sign to a team that needs depth. After being a first-round pick in 2021, Reagor has not lived up to the hype and that’s why he could be traded before the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 pm EST today.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
