Colts Injury Report: How many games will Gardner Minshew start for Anthony Richardson after suffering an AC joint sprain?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts used the 4th overall pick to select QB Anthony Richardson. The 21-year-old tested off the charts at the combine and was highly sought after. Through three games this season, Indianapolis has a 3-2 record. Richardson has played in four of their five games this season, missing Week 3 with a concussion. 

During their 23-16 win vs. the Titans in Week 5, Richardson suffered an injury late in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain, and it’s believed he could miss 4-6 weeks. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first had this report, and he noted that this is not good news for Richardson. He’s expected to miss at least a month, possibly longer. In the meantime, the Colts have Gardner Minshew as their starter while Richardson is out.

Gardner Minshew is one of the better backup QBs in the league, and the Colts are lucky to have him


Through four games as the Colts’ starter this season, Anthony Richardson was 2-2. He had 577 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception. He added 25 carries for 136 yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground. Gardner Minshew will not have the same rushing upside as Richardson, but he has the NFL experience needed to win games.

This is Minshew’s fifth season in the NFL, his first with Indianapolis. The 27-year-old has played 37 career games, with 25 starts. He’s 9-16 overall as a starter in the NFL. Minshew has already started one game for the Colts this season. Anthony Richardson missed Week 3 and Minshew started in his place. They went to OT with the Ravens and won that game, 22-19.


With Richardson’s shoulder injury, he’s expected to miss at least a month. Gardner Minshew will be the Colts starter in that time. Their next four games are on the road vs. Jacksonville, home vs. the Browns, home vs. the Saints, and on the road vs. the Panthers. At the moment, the Colts and Jaguars are tied at 3-2 in the AFC South. Their Week 6 contest vs. Jacksonville will be a big game in their division. It’s also a homecoming for Gardner Minshew who spent the first two seasons of his career with the Jaguars.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
