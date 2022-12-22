Site News

Gardner Minshew Projected To Start On Saturday

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Minshew
Minshew
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the 2022 season in critical divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

 

Head coach Nick Sirianni does not expect starter Jalen Hurts to play Saturday. Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in last week’s game. This sets up Minshew to be under center. Sirianni also said that Hurts did all he could to play, but he believes the rest and rehab will help his chances in playing next week.

The Eagles are in a good spot at a record of 13-1 and just need one more win to clinch the number one seed in the NFC. Their schedule of playing Dallas in Dallas might be a tough one, but Philly have confidence in Minshew. He has been a capable starter in his time playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew shines again - CougCenter

Minshew started 12 games for the Jaguars back in 2019 and had a record of 6-6. In those starts Minshew threw for 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, very respectable numbers. In 2020, however, Minshew did not play well. He started 8 games and had a record of 1-7. Even though his statistics were not that bad, Minshew has been the backup for the Eagles ever since.

Nick Sirianni is fully confident Gardner Minshew can beat the Cowboys

He started two games last year in relief of Jalen Hurts and went 1-1 throwing 4 touchdowns and one interception.

This is by far the best overall team Minshew has played for in his career. He is set up for success. If he plays well enough, he might be considered another chance to start for a team needing a quarterback. Hurts may not be able to play next week. If that’s the case, Minshew will be ready to start against the New Orleans Saints, a more easy match up than Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are favored, however, by 5.5 points according to NFL betting sites. This is because Minshew is a less dynamic player than Jalen Hurts, while also taking home-filed advantage into account.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
World Cup 2022
Site News

BREAKING Premier League stars played most at the World Cup with more than 30k minutes of football

Author image Vyomchaudhary  •  Dec 19 2022
T52VHXO5E4C23RGJY6E2T5LNCE
Site News
Patriots playoff hopes in doubt after Raiders last gasp pick-six
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 19 2022

The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy following an unbelievable finish in Las Vegas on Sunday. On the last play of the game with the score tied at…

world cup 2026 newnew
Site News
USA, Canada and Mexico Now Look Forward To 2026 World Cup
Author image Andy Newton  •  Dec 19 2022

The FIFA World Cup is now done and dusted, with Argentina crowned the champions, so the baton was handed over to the next hosts – USA, Mexico and Canada –…

Mahomes
Site News
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Blasts ‘Inconsistency’ of Officiating After Chiefs QB is Whipped to the Floor
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 19 2022
conor mcgregor ufc
Site News
Conor McGregor Under Fire After Mocking Mental Health In Twitter Exchange
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Dec 19 2022
Messi Mbappe
Site News
How To Bet On The World Cup Final In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 16 2022
usa v holland
Site News
WATCH: Memphis Depay Opens Scoring Against USA In Qatar
Author image Josh Stedman  •  Dec 3 2022
Arrow to top