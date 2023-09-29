Anthony Richardson was back at Colts practice this week, and there were hopes that he would be ready to play in Sunday’s game against the Rams. The team received some good news on Friday, as it was announced that the young quarterback had cleared concussion protocol and was taken off of the injury report for the coming week.

Richardson A Full Go For The Colts At Friday’s Practice

Per Coach Steichen, QB Anthony Richardson has cleared the concussion protocol and will start on Sunday. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 29, 2023

Richardson was something of a surprise pick when the Colts selected him in the top-5 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had all of the physical tools at his disposal in order to become a great quarterback, but he struggled with accuracy and decision-making in college. Indianapolis believed that they could coach the mistakes out of Richardson, and thought that they did a good enough job in the early going to make him the team’s starting QB in his first NFL game.

There are of course going to be difficult games as the player endures the learning curve of perhaps the most difficult position in all of sports. Richardson struggled at times during his first two games, but showed some flashes to prove why the Colts took him when they did. He has completed 64% of his passes so far for 279 yards to go along with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He has shown his dual threat ability as well, racking up 75 yards and three rushing TDs as well.

Can Indy Stay Afloat Against The Rams?

For the second straight day, the Colts listed QB Anthony Richardson as a full participant in practice, putting him on track to play Sunday vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2023

Unfortunately for Richardson, he was forced to miss Week 3 with a concussion that he suffered the prior Sunday. Luckily for Indianapolis, the Ravens were shorthanded across the board for that contest, and the Colts were able to push the game into overtime and eventually take home the underdog victory.

It was veteran Gardner Minshew that was thrust into action last weekend, and he played relatively well given the circumstances. He didn’t throw any interceptions that caused the game to slip away, and threw a 17 yard touchdown pass. He also stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

The game on Sunday against the Rams is listed as a Pick ‘Em.

