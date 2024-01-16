2023 Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz grabbed headlines by ending the stronghold of Novak Djokovic on grass, seeing him spend much of last year as No.1. Off the court, however, another personality attracts attention – Maria Gonzalez Gimenez – Carlos Alcaraz’s girlfriend.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz Girlfriend?

Unlike Carlos Alcaraz, who is constantly in the public eye as a likeable 20-year-old, his girlfriend Maria Gonzalez Gimenez leads a more grounded life. She’s shaping her future at the University of Murcia, striving for a bilingual law degree. Clearly, her ambitions stretch beyond the tennis courts of the Murcia Club de Tenis, where she and Alcaraz apparently met.

Despite their shared passion for tennis, Alcaraz and Gimenez uphold a certain level of discretion. They’ve known each other since childhood in Murcia, Spain, but the depth and duration of their romance remain a private matter.

While Alcaraz navigates the demanding world of professional tennis, Gimenez manages a busy academic schedule. Yet, she also indulges in the sunny side of life, often found basking on Murcia’s breathtaking beaches. These moments, captured on her popular Instagram account, offer a glimpse into her sunny disposition and her bond with her peers.

Following Alcaraz’s historic Wimbledon win, the couple will have likely relished some well-deserved downtime. However, he returns for the 2024 season at this month’s opening Grand Slam of the year, where he is second-favorite on tennis betting sites to stop Novak Djokovic from clinching an 11th title in Melbourne.

Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, far from being just a tennis star’s girlfriend, embodies determination and ambition. She stands by Alcaraz while also pursuing her unique path. Their compelling narrative, built on mutual respect and support, adds a touch of romance to the gripping world of professional tennis. Amid the twists and turns of their individual pursuits, the story of Alcaraz and Gimenez continues to enchant.

