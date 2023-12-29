As we race into a new year sports lovers will be looking ahead to what big events are on the horizon, so to help you plan we’ve pinpointed the key dates to circle in our US sporting calendar 2024.
US Sporting Calendar 2024: Summer Olympics Tops A Busy Year
The US sporting calendar 2024 looks to be one of the busiest in recent times, with every month brimming with top events to keep sports lovers entertained right until Christmas 2024.
Of course, US sporting lovers will been keen to know when the big events are – like Super Bowl LVIII, which is in Las Vegas in 2024, plus the World Series baseball and NBA Finals day.
While those that enjoy horse racing will be keen to highlight the big meetings like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup meetings. As well as golf fans wanting to know when this year’s Masters and US Open are.
However, this year also sees several biannual and quadrennial events that are sprinkled through the US sporting calendar 2024 to give the next 12 months a special feel.
These extra events are showcased by the Summer Olympics in Paris – which starts on 26th July and will climax in the middle of August.
While on the soccer front the Africa Cup Of Nations, which is held every two years, gets going in January, plus it’s also the Copa America in 2024, which will begin in June. Add in Euro 2024 (14th June-14th July), which is staged every four years, then soccer fans have plenty to look forward to in 2024 as well.
Big US Sporting Events In 2024 To Add To Your Diaries
January US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st
|Ice Hockey
|NHL Winter Classic
|Seattle, WA
|12th-10th Feb
|Soccer
|Asian Cup
|Qatar
|10th
|Boxing
|Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith
|Quebec
|13th-15th
|American Football
|NFL Wild Card Playoff Games
|Various
|13th-11th Feb
|Soccer
|Africa Cup Of Nations
|Ivory Coast
|14th-28th
|Tennis
|Australian Open
|Melbourne
|18th-21st
|Golf
|Dubai Desert Classic
|Dubai
|20th
|Boxing
|Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder
|Phoenix
|20th
|MMA
|UFC 297
|Toronto
|24th-27th
|Golf
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines
|27th
|Horse Racing
|Pegasus World Cup
|Gulfstream Park
|20th-21st
|American Football
|NFL Divisional Playoff Games
|Various
|28th
|American Football
|NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games
|Various
February US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|2nd-3rd
|Ice Hockey
|NHL All-Star Weekend
|Toronto
|3rd
|Boxing
|Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson
|Las Vegas
|4th
|American Football
|NFL Pro Bowl Games
|Orlando
|8th
|Basketball
|NBA Trade Deadline
|N/A
|8th
|Boxing
|Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza
|Las Vegas
|10th
|Soccer
|Asian Cup Final
|Losail
|11th
|American Football
|Super Bowl LVIII
|Las Vegas
|11th
|Soccer
|Africa Cup Of Nations Final
|Abidjan
|13th-14th
|Soccer
|Champions League (last 16, 1st legs)
|Various
|15th
|Soccer
|Europa League knockout (1st legs)
|Various
|15th
|Soccer
|Europa League Conference (1st legs)
|Various
|16th-18th
|Basketball
|NBA All-Star Weekend
|Indianapolis
|16th-21st
|Basketball
|NBA All-Star Break
|N/A
|17th
|Boxing
|Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
|Riyadh
|17th
|MMA
|UFC 298
|California
|17th-18th
|Ice Hockey
|NHL Stadium Series
|Various
|18th-2nd Mar
|Tennis
|Dubai Championships
|Dubai
|20th-21st
|Soccer
|Champions League (last 16, 1st legs)
|Various
|21st
|Soccer
|MLS Season Opener
|Miami
|22nd
|Soccer
|Europa League knockout (2nd legs)
|Various
|22nd
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League knockout (2nd legs)
|Various
|24th
|Horse Racing
|Saudi Cup
|King Abdulaziz Racecourse
|29th-3rd Mar
|Golf
|Honda Classic
|Florida
March US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st-3rd
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships
|Glasgow
|2nd
|Motor Racing
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Sakhir
|2nd
|Boxing
|Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe
|New York
|2nd-3rd
|Triathlon
|World Championship
|Abu Dhabi
|3rd
|Athletics
|Tokyo Marathon
|Tokyo
|4th-10th
|Golf
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Florida
|4th-17th
|Tennis
|BNP Paribas Open
|Indian Wells
|5th-6th
|Soccer
|Champions League (last 16, 1st legs)
|Various
|7th
|Soccer
|Europa League (last 16 1st legs)
|Various
|7th
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs)
|Various
|8th
|Ice Hockey
|NHL Trade Deadline
|N/A
|9th
|MMA
|UFC 299
|Miami
|9th
|Motor Racing
|Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
|Jeddah
|12th-13th
|Soccer
|Champions League (last 16, 1st legs)
|Various
|13th
|American Football
|NHL Free Agency
|N/A
|14th
|Soccer
|Europa League (last 16 1st legs)
|Various
|14th
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs)
|Various
|14th-17th
|Golf
|The Players Championship
|Florida
|17th-31st
|Tennis
|Miami Open
|Miami
|19th
|Basketball
|NCAA First Four
|Various
|20th-21st
|Baseball
|MLB Seoul Series
|Seoul
|23rd
|Horse Racing
|Louisiana Derby
|Fair Grounds
|24th
|Motor Racing
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne
|28th
|Baseball
|MLB Opening Day
|Various
|30th
|Horse Racing
|Dubai World Cup
|Meydan
|30th
|Horse Racing
|Arkansas Derby
|Oaklawn Park
|30th
|Horse Racing
|Florida Derby
|Gulfstream Park
|30th-7th Apr
|Tennis
|Charleston Open
|Charleston
April US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|6th-14th
|Tennis
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Monte Carlo
|6th
|Horse Racing
|Santa Anita Derby
|Santa Anita Park
|6th
|Horse Racing
|Blue Grass Stakes
|Keeneland
|6th
|Horse Racing
|Wood Memorial Stakes
|Aqueduct
|7th
|Motor Racing
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka
|8th
|Basketball
|NCAA Championship Game
|Arizona
|9th-10th
|Soccer
|Champions League Qtr-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|11th
|Soccer
|Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|11th
|Soccer
|Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|11th-14th
|Golf
|The Masters
|Augusta
|13th
|MMA
|UFC 300
|Las Vegas
|14th
|Basketball
|NBA Regular Season Ends
|Various
|16th-19th
|Basketball
|NBA Play-In Tournament
|Various
|16th-17th
|Soccer
|Champions League Qtr-Finals (2nd legs)
|Various
|18th
|Soccer
|Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|18th
|Soccer
|Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|18th
|Ice Hockey
|NHL Regular Season Ends
|Various
|20th
|Basketball
|NBA Playoffs Begin
|Various
|21st
|Motor Racing
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai
|22nd
|Ice Hockey
|NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin
|Various
|22nd-5th May
|Tennis
|Madrid Open
|Madrid
|25th-27th
|American Football
|2024 NFL Draft
|Detroit
|27th-28th
|Baseball
|MLB Mexico City Series
|Mexico City
|30th-1st May
|Soccer
|Champions League semi-finals
|Various
May US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|2nd
|Soccer
|Europa League semi-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|2nd
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League semi-Finals (1st legs)
|Various
|4th
|Horse Racing
|Kentucky Derby
|Kentucky
|5th
|Motor Racing
|Miami Grand Prix
|Florida
|6th-7th
|Basketball
|NBA Conference Semi-Finals Begin
|Various
|7th-8th
|Soccer
|Champions League semi-finals (2nd legs)
|Various
|9th
|Soccer
|Europa League semi-Finals (2nd legs)
|Various
|9th
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League semi-Finals (2nd legs)
|Various
|9th-12th
|Golf
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Charlotte
|10th-26th
|Ice Hockey
|World Championship
|Prague & Ostrava
|11th
|Triathlon
|World Championship
|Yokohama
|12th
|Basketball
|2024 NBA Draft Lottery
|Chicago
|16-19th
|Golf
|US PGA Championship
|Valhalla
|18th
|Horse Racing
|Preakness Stakes
|Pimlico
|19th
|Motor Racing
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Imola
|21st-22nd
|Basketball
|NBA Conference Finals Begin
|Various
|22nd
|Soccer
|Europa League Final
|Dublin
|25th
|Soccer
|Woman’s Champions League Final
|Bilbao
|26th
|Motor Racing
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis
|26th
|Motor Racing
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monaco
|26th-9th June
|Tennis
|French Open
|Roland Garros
|29th
|Soccer
|Europa Conference League Final
|Athens
June US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st
|Soccer
|Champions League Final
|Wembley
|6th-23rd
|Basketball
|NBA Finals Begin
|Various
|7th-12th
|Athletics
|European Championships
|Rome
|8th
|Horse Racing
|Belmont Stakes
|Belmont Park
|8th-9th
|Baseball
|MLB London Series
|London Stadium
|9th
|Motor Racing
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Montreal
|13th-16th
|Golf
|US Open
|Pinehurst
|14th-14th July
|Soccer
|Euro 2024
|Germany
|18th-22nd
|Horse Racing
|Royal Ascot (UK)
|Ascot
|20th-14th July
|Soccer
|Copa America
|USA
|23rd
|Motor Racing
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Barcelona
|27th
|Basketball
|2024 NBA Draft
|Brooklyn
|28th-29th
|Ice Hockey
|2024 NHL Draft
|Las Vegas
|30th
|Cricket
|T20 World Cup Final
|Barbados
|30th
|Motor Racing
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Speilberg
July US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st-14th
|Tennis
|Wimbledon
|All England Club
|7th
|Motor Racing
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|11th-14th
|Golf
|Scottish Open
|North Berwick
|14th
|Soccer
|Copa Ameria Final
|Miami
|14th
|Soccer
|Euro 2024 Final
|Berlin
|16th
|Baseball
|MLB All-Star Game
|Texas
|18th-21st
|Golf
|The Open Championship
|Royal Troon
|20th
|Horse Racing
|Haskell Stakes
|Monmouth Park
|21st
|Motor Racing
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Budapest
|24th
|Soccer
|MLS All-Star Game
|Colombus
|26th-25th Aug
|Soccer
|MLS Leagues Cup
|Various
|26th-11th Aug
|Olympic Games
|2024 Olympics
|Paris/Tahiti
|28th
|Motor Racing
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Spa
August US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|14th
|Soccer
|UEFA Super Cup
|Warsaw
|17th
|Soccer
|Premier League season starts
|Various
|21st-25th
|Golf
|Women’s Open
|St Andrews
|24th
|Horse Racing
|Travers Stakes
|Saratoga
|24th
|American Football
|NCAAF Week 0
|Various
|25th
|Motor Racing
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Zandvoort
|26th-8th Sept
|Tennis
|US Open
|Flushing Meadows
|28th-8th Sept
|Paralympics
|Paralympics Games
|Paris
|29th-1st Sept
|Golf
|British Masters
|Sutton Coldfield
September US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st
|Motor Racing
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|5th
|American Football
|NFL Kickoff Game
|N/A
|9th-15th
|Tennis
|Davis Cup (group)
|–
|12th-15th
|Golf
|Irish Open
|Royal County
|13th-15th
|Golf
|Solheim Cup
|Gainesville
|15th
|Motor Racing
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku
|17th-19th
|Soccer
|Champions League Group Stage starts
|Various
|19th-22nd
|Golf
|BMW PGA
|Wentworth
|22nd
|Motor Racing
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay
|25th-26th
|Soccer
|Europa League match day one
|Various
|29th
|Baseball
|MLB Final Day Of Regular Season
|Various
October US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st-2nd
|Soccer
|Champions League Matchday two
|Various
|1st-7th
|Baseball
|MLB Postseason
|Various
|3rd
|Soccer
|Europa League Matchday two
|Various
|3rd
|Soccer
|Conference League Matchday one
|Various
|3rd-6th
|Golf
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Scotland
|3rd-10th
|Tennis
|WTA Finals
|–
|5th-6th
|Horse Racing
|Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe
|Longchamp
|10th-12th
|Soccer
|Nations League Matchday three
|Various
|12th-20th
|Sailing
|America’s Cup
|Barcelona
|13th
|Athletics
|Chicago Marathon
|Chicago
|13th-15th
|Soccer
|Nations League Matchday four
|Various
|19th
|Soccer
|MLS Decision Day
|Various
|20th
|Motor Racing
|US Grand Prix
|Austin
|22nd
|Basketball
|2024/25 NBA Regular Season Begins
|Various
|22nd-23rd
|Soccer
|Champions League Matchday three
|Various
|24th
|Soccer
|Europa League Matchday three
|Various
|24th
|Soccer
|Conference League Matchday two
|Various
|27th
|Motor Racing
|Mexico Grand Prix
|Mexico City
|28th-3rd Nov
|Tennis
|Paris Masters
|Paris
November US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st-2nd
|Horse Racing
|Breeders’ Cup
|Del Mar
|3rd
|Athletics
|New York Marathon
|New York
|3rd-10th
|Tennis
|WTA Tour Finals
|Cancun
|4th
|Basketball
|2024/25 NCAA Season Begins
|Various
|5th
|Horse Racing
|Melbourne Cup
|Melbourne Cup
|5th-6th
|Soccer
|Champions League Matchday four
|Various
|7th
|Soccer
|Europa League Matchday four
|Various
|7th
|Soccer
|Conference League Matchday three
|Various
|10th-17th
|Tennis
|ATP Tour Finals
|Turin
|12th-17th
|Tennis
|Billie Jean King Cup Finals
|Seville
|14th-17th
|Golf
|DP World Tour Championship
|Dubai
|19th-24th
|Tennis
|Davis Cup Finals
|Malaga
|23rd
|Motor Racing
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas
|26th-27th
|Soccer
|Champions League Matchday five
|Various
|28th
|Soccer
|Europa League Matchday five
|Various
|28th
|Soccer
|Conference League Matchday four
|Various
|28th
|American Football
|NFL Thanksgiving Day Games
|Various
|30th
|Horse Racing
|Japan Cup
|Tokyo
December US Sporting Calendar 2024
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Location
|1st
|Motor Racing
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Qatar
|7th
|Soccer
|MLS Cup 2024
|N/A
|8th
|Motor Racing
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Abu Dhabi
|8th
|Horse Racing
|Hong Kong International
|Sha Tin
|10th-11th
|Soccer
|Champions League Matchday six
|Various
|12th
|Soccer
|Europa League Matchday six
|Various
|12th
|Soccer
|Conference League Matchday five
|Various
|14th
|American Football
|Final Week Of NCAAF Regular Season
|Various
|18th-22nd
|Tennis
|Next Gen ATP Tennis Finals
|Jeddah
|20th
|American Football
|NCAAF Playoffs Begin
|Various
|31st
|American Football
|NCAAF Fiesta Bowl
|Arizona