Research Features

US Sporting Calendar 2024: Key Dates For The Biggest Sporting Events In America This Year

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
10 min read
olympics
olympics

As we race into a new year sports lovers will be looking ahead to what big events are on the horizon, so to help you plan we’ve pinpointed the key dates to circle in our US sporting calendar 2024.

US Sporting Calendar 2024: Summer Olympics Tops A Busy Year

The US sporting calendar 2024 looks to be one of the busiest in recent times, with every month brimming with top events to keep sports lovers entertained right until Christmas 2024.

Of course, US sporting lovers will been keen to know when the big events are – like Super Bowl LVIII, which is in Las Vegas in 2024, plus the World Series baseball and NBA Finals day.

While those that enjoy horse racing will be keen to highlight the big meetings like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup meetings. As well as golf fans wanting to know when this year’s Masters and US Open are.

However, this year also sees several biannual and quadrennial events that are sprinkled through the US sporting calendar 2024 to give the next 12 months a special feel.

These extra events are showcased by the Summer Olympics in Paris – which starts on 26th July and will climax in the middle of August.

While on the soccer front the Africa Cup Of Nations, which is held every two years, gets going in January, plus it’s also the Copa America in 2024, which will begin in June. Add in Euro 2024 (14th June-14th July), which is staged every four years, then soccer fans have plenty to look forward to in 2024 as well.

Big US Sporting Events In 2024 To Add To Your Diaries

January US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st Ice Hockey NHL Winter Classic Seattle, WA
12th-10th Feb Soccer Asian Cup Qatar
10th Boxing Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Quebec
13th-15th American Football NFL Wild Card Playoff Games Various
13th-11th Feb Soccer Africa Cup Of Nations Ivory Coast
14th-28th Tennis Australian Open Melbourne
18th-21st Golf Dubai Desert Classic Dubai
20th Boxing Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Phoenix
20th MMA UFC 297 Toronto
24th-27th Golf Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines
27th Horse Racing Pegasus World Cup Gulfstream Park
20th-21st American Football NFL Divisional Playoff Games Various
28th American Football NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games Various

February US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
2nd-3rd Ice Hockey NHL All-Star Weekend Toronto
3rd Boxing Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson Las Vegas
4th American Football NFL Pro Bowl Games Orlando
8th Basketball NBA Trade Deadline N/A
8th Boxing Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza Las Vegas
10th Soccer Asian Cup Final Losail
11th American Football Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas
11th Soccer Africa Cup Of Nations Final Abidjan
13th-14th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various
15th Soccer Europa League knockout (1st legs) Various
15th Soccer Europa League Conference (1st legs) Various
16th-18th Basketball NBA All-Star Weekend Indianapolis
16th-21st Basketball NBA All-Star Break N/A
17th Boxing Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Riyadh
17th MMA UFC 298 California
17th-18th Ice Hockey NHL Stadium Series Various
18th-2nd Mar Tennis Dubai Championships Dubai
20th-21st Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various
21st Soccer MLS Season Opener Miami
22nd Soccer Europa League knockout (2nd legs) Various
22nd Soccer Europa Conference League knockout (2nd legs) Various
24th Horse Racing Saudi Cup King Abdulaziz Racecourse
29th-3rd Mar Golf Honda Classic Florida

March US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st-3rd Athletics World Indoor Championships Glasgow
2nd Motor Racing Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir
2nd Boxing Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe New York
2nd-3rd Triathlon World Championship Abu Dhabi
3rd Athletics Tokyo Marathon Tokyo
4th-10th Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational Florida
4th-17th Tennis BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
5th-6th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various
7th Soccer Europa League (last 16 1st legs) Various
7th Soccer Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs) Various
8th Ice Hockey NHL Trade Deadline N/A
9th MMA UFC 299 Miami
9th Motor Racing Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah
12th-13th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various
13th American Football NHL Free Agency N/A
14th Soccer Europa League (last 16 1st legs) Various
14th Soccer Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs) Various
14th-17th Golf The Players Championship Florida
17th-31st Tennis Miami Open Miami
19th Basketball NCAA First Four Various
20th-21st Baseball MLB Seoul Series Seoul
23rd Horse Racing Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds
24th Motor Racing Australian Grand Prix Melbourne
28th Baseball MLB Opening Day Various
30th Horse Racing Dubai World Cup Meydan
30th Horse Racing Arkansas Derby Oaklawn Park
30th Horse Racing Florida Derby Gulfstream Park
30th-7th Apr Tennis Charleston Open Charleston

April US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
6th-14th Tennis Monte Carlo Masters Monte Carlo
6th Horse Racing Santa Anita Derby Santa Anita Park
6th Horse Racing Blue Grass Stakes Keeneland
6th Horse Racing Wood Memorial Stakes Aqueduct
7th Motor Racing Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka
8th Basketball NCAA Championship Game Arizona
9th-10th Soccer Champions League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various
11th Soccer Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various
11th Soccer Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various
11th-14th Golf The Masters Augusta
13th MMA UFC 300 Las Vegas
14th Basketball NBA Regular Season Ends Various
16th-19th Basketball NBA Play-In Tournament Various
16th-17th Soccer Champions League Qtr-Finals (2nd legs) Various
18th Soccer Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various
18th Soccer Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various
18th Ice Hockey NHL Regular Season Ends Various
20th Basketball NBA Playoffs Begin Various
21st Motor Racing Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai
22nd Ice Hockey NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin Various
22nd-5th May Tennis Madrid Open Madrid
25th-27th American Football 2024 NFL Draft Detroit
27th-28th Baseball MLB Mexico City Series Mexico City
30th-1st May Soccer Champions League semi-finals Various

May US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
2nd Soccer Europa League semi-Finals (1st legs) Various
2nd Soccer Europa Conference League semi-Finals (1st legs) Various
4th Horse Racing Kentucky Derby Kentucky
5th Motor Racing Miami Grand Prix Florida
6th-7th Basketball NBA Conference Semi-Finals Begin Various
7th-8th Soccer Champions League semi-finals (2nd legs) Various
9th Soccer Europa League semi-Finals (2nd legs) Various
9th Soccer Europa Conference League semi-Finals (2nd legs) Various
9th-12th Golf Wells Fargo Championship Charlotte
10th-26th Ice Hockey World Championship Prague & Ostrava
11th Triathlon World Championship Yokohama
12th Basketball 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Chicago
16-19th Golf US PGA Championship Valhalla
18th Horse Racing Preakness Stakes Pimlico
19th Motor Racing Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola
21st-22nd Basketball NBA Conference Finals Begin Various
22nd Soccer Europa League Final Dublin
25th Soccer Woman’s Champions League Final Bilbao
26th Motor Racing Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis
26th Motor Racing Monaco Grand Prix Monaco
26th-9th June Tennis French Open Roland Garros
29th Soccer Europa Conference League Final Athens

June US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st Soccer Champions League Final Wembley
6th-23rd Basketball NBA Finals Begin Various
7th-12th Athletics European Championships Rome
8th Horse Racing Belmont Stakes Belmont Park
8th-9th Baseball MLB London Series London Stadium
9th Motor Racing Canadian Grand Prix Montreal
13th-16th Golf US Open Pinehurst
14th-14th July Soccer Euro 2024 Germany
18th-22nd Horse Racing Royal Ascot (UK) Ascot
20th-14th July Soccer Copa America USA
23rd Motor Racing Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona
27th Basketball 2024 NBA Draft Brooklyn
28th-29th Ice Hockey 2024 NHL Draft Las Vegas
30th Cricket T20 World Cup Final Barbados
30th Motor Racing Austrian Grand Prix Speilberg

July US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st-14th Tennis Wimbledon All England Club
7th Motor Racing British Grand Prix Silverstone
11th-14th Golf Scottish Open North Berwick
14th Soccer Copa Ameria Final Miami
14th Soccer Euro 2024 Final Berlin
16th Baseball MLB All-Star Game Texas
18th-21st Golf The Open Championship Royal Troon
20th Horse Racing Haskell Stakes Monmouth Park
21st Motor Racing Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest
24th Soccer MLS All-Star Game Colombus
26th-25th Aug Soccer MLS Leagues Cup Various
26th-11th Aug Olympic Games 2024 Olympics Paris/Tahiti
28th Motor Racing Belgian Grand Prix Spa

August US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
14th Soccer UEFA Super Cup Warsaw
17th Soccer Premier League season starts Various
21st-25th Golf Women’s Open St Andrews
24th Horse Racing Travers Stakes Saratoga
24th American Football NCAAF Week 0 Various
25th Motor Racing Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort
26th-8th Sept Tennis US Open Flushing Meadows
28th-8th Sept Paralympics Paralympics Games Paris
29th-1st Sept Golf British Masters Sutton Coldfield

September US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st Motor Racing Italian Grand Prix Monza
5th American Football NFL Kickoff Game N/A
9th-15th Tennis Davis Cup (group)
12th-15th Golf Irish Open Royal County
13th-15th Golf Solheim Cup Gainesville
15th Motor Racing Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku
17th-19th Soccer Champions League Group Stage starts Various
19th-22nd Golf BMW PGA Wentworth
22nd Motor Racing Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay
25th-26th Soccer Europa League match day one Various
29th Baseball MLB Final Day Of Regular Season Various

October US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st-2nd Soccer Champions League Matchday two Various
1st-7th Baseball MLB Postseason Various
3rd Soccer Europa League Matchday two Various
3rd Soccer Conference League Matchday one Various
3rd-6th Golf Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scotland
3rd-10th Tennis WTA Finals
5th-6th Horse Racing Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Longchamp
10th-12th Soccer Nations League Matchday three Various
12th-20th Sailing America’s Cup Barcelona
13th Athletics Chicago Marathon Chicago
13th-15th Soccer Nations League Matchday four Various
19th Soccer MLS Decision Day Various
20th Motor Racing US Grand Prix Austin
22nd Basketball 2024/25 NBA Regular Season Begins Various
22nd-23rd Soccer Champions League Matchday three Various
24th Soccer Europa League Matchday three Various
24th Soccer Conference League Matchday two Various
27th Motor Racing Mexico Grand Prix Mexico City
28th-3rd Nov Tennis Paris Masters Paris

November US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st-2nd Horse Racing Breeders’ Cup Del Mar
3rd Athletics New York Marathon New York
3rd-10th Tennis WTA Tour Finals Cancun
4th Basketball 2024/25 NCAA Season Begins Various
5th Horse Racing Melbourne Cup Melbourne Cup
5th-6th Soccer Champions League Matchday four Various
7th Soccer Europa League Matchday four Various
7th Soccer Conference League Matchday three Various
10th-17th Tennis ATP Tour Finals Turin
12th-17th Tennis Billie Jean King Cup Finals Seville
14th-17th Golf DP World Tour Championship Dubai
19th-24th Tennis Davis Cup Finals Malaga
23rd Motor Racing Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas
26th-27th Soccer Champions League Matchday five Various
28th Soccer Europa League Matchday five Various
28th Soccer Conference League Matchday four Various
28th American Football NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Various
30th Horse Racing Japan Cup Tokyo

December US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location
1st Motor Racing Qatar Grand Prix Qatar
7th Soccer MLS Cup 2024 N/A
8th Motor Racing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi
8th Horse Racing Hong Kong International Sha Tin
10th-11th Soccer Champions League Matchday six Various
12th Soccer Europa League Matchday six Various
12th Soccer Conference League Matchday five Various
14th American Football Final Week Of NCAAF Regular Season Various
18th-22nd Tennis Next Gen ATP Tennis Finals Jeddah
20th American Football NCAAF Playoffs Begin Various
31st American Football NCAAF Fiesta Bowl Arizona

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Research Features

Latest news

View all
Anton Ratushnyi 3
Research Features

LATEST Who Is Anton Ratushnyi? Teen Bodybuilder Labelled The Next Arnold Schwarzenegger

Author image Andy Newton  •  Dec 15 2023
madisen skinner
Research Features
What We Know About Madisen Skinner: Texas Volleyball Star About to Play for Her Third National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 15 2023

Madisen Skinner, a towering figure in collegiate volleyball, is poised for a historic moment as she leads her Texas Longhorns into the National Championship following a triumphant victory over Wisconsin….

drive to survive1
Research Features
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” & “Full Swing” Beat Out “The Walking Dead” & “The Crown” by Hours Viewed on Netflix in First Half of 2023
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 13 2023

Netflix’s sports documentaries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” have made a splash in the platform’s mid-year engagement report. Capturing the essence of competition, these series delve deep…

damar hamlin2
Research Features
Top Ten Most Searched Athletes on Google in 2023
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023
sean stellato
Research Features
What We Know About Tommy DeVito’s Agent, Sean Stellato – Who Else He Represents and His Football Resume
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023
mya lesnar
Research Features
What We Know About Mya Lynn Lesnar: Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 06 2023
toppaidassistants
Research Features
Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches in College Football
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 24 2023
Arrow to top