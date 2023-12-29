As we race into a new year sports lovers will be looking ahead to what big events are on the horizon, so to help you plan we’ve pinpointed the key dates to circle in our US sporting calendar 2024.



US Sporting Calendar 2024: Summer Olympics Tops A Busy Year



The US sporting calendar 2024 looks to be one of the busiest in recent times, with every month brimming with top events to keep sports lovers entertained right until Christmas 2024.

Of course, US sporting lovers will been keen to know when the big events are – like Super Bowl LVIII, which is in Las Vegas in 2024, plus the World Series baseball and NBA Finals day.

While those that enjoy horse racing will be keen to highlight the big meetings like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup meetings. As well as golf fans wanting to know when this year’s Masters and US Open are.

However, this year also sees several biannual and quadrennial events that are sprinkled through the US sporting calendar 2024 to give the next 12 months a special feel.

These extra events are showcased by the Summer Olympics in Paris – which starts on 26th July and will climax in the middle of August.

While on the soccer front the Africa Cup Of Nations, which is held every two years, gets going in January, plus it’s also the Copa America in 2024, which will begin in June. Add in Euro 2024 (14th June-14th July), which is staged every four years, then soccer fans have plenty to look forward to in 2024 as well.

Big US Sporting Events In 2024 To Add To Your Diaries



January US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st Ice Hockey NHL Winter Classic Seattle, WA 12th-10th Feb Soccer Asian Cup Qatar 10th Boxing Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Quebec 13th-15th American Football NFL Wild Card Playoff Games Various 13th-11th Feb Soccer Africa Cup Of Nations Ivory Coast 14th-28th Tennis Australian Open Melbourne 18th-21st Golf Dubai Desert Classic Dubai 20th Boxing Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Phoenix 20th MMA UFC 297 Toronto 24th-27th Golf Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines 27th Horse Racing Pegasus World Cup Gulfstream Park 20th-21st American Football NFL Divisional Playoff Games Various 28th American Football NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games Various

February US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 2nd-3rd Ice Hockey NHL All-Star Weekend Toronto 3rd Boxing Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson Las Vegas 4th American Football NFL Pro Bowl Games Orlando 8th Basketball NBA Trade Deadline N/A 8th Boxing Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza Las Vegas 10th Soccer Asian Cup Final Losail 11th American Football Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas 11th Soccer Africa Cup Of Nations Final Abidjan 13th-14th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various 15th Soccer Europa League knockout (1st legs) Various 15th Soccer Europa League Conference (1st legs) Various 16th-18th Basketball NBA All-Star Weekend Indianapolis 16th-21st Basketball NBA All-Star Break N/A 17th Boxing Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Riyadh 17th MMA UFC 298 California 17th-18th Ice Hockey NHL Stadium Series Various 18th-2nd Mar Tennis Dubai Championships Dubai 20th-21st Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various 21st Soccer MLS Season Opener Miami 22nd Soccer Europa League knockout (2nd legs) Various 22nd Soccer Europa Conference League knockout (2nd legs) Various 24th Horse Racing Saudi Cup King Abdulaziz Racecourse 29th-3rd Mar Golf Honda Classic Florida

March US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st-3rd Athletics World Indoor Championships Glasgow 2nd Motor Racing Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir 2nd Boxing Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe New York 2nd-3rd Triathlon World Championship Abu Dhabi 3rd Athletics Tokyo Marathon Tokyo 4th-10th Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational Florida 4th-17th Tennis BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells 5th-6th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various 7th Soccer Europa League (last 16 1st legs) Various 7th Soccer Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs) Various 8th Ice Hockey NHL Trade Deadline N/A 9th MMA UFC 299 Miami 9th Motor Racing Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah 12th-13th Soccer Champions League (last 16, 1st legs) Various 13th American Football NHL Free Agency N/A 14th Soccer Europa League (last 16 1st legs) Various 14th Soccer Europa Conference League (last 16 1st legs) Various 14th-17th Golf The Players Championship Florida 17th-31st Tennis Miami Open Miami 19th Basketball NCAA First Four Various 20th-21st Baseball MLB Seoul Series Seoul 23rd Horse Racing Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds 24th Motor Racing Australian Grand Prix Melbourne 28th Baseball MLB Opening Day Various 30th Horse Racing Dubai World Cup Meydan 30th Horse Racing Arkansas Derby Oaklawn Park 30th Horse Racing Florida Derby Gulfstream Park 30th-7th Apr Tennis Charleston Open Charleston

April US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 6th-14th Tennis Monte Carlo Masters Monte Carlo 6th Horse Racing Santa Anita Derby Santa Anita Park 6th Horse Racing Blue Grass Stakes Keeneland 6th Horse Racing Wood Memorial Stakes Aqueduct 7th Motor Racing Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 8th Basketball NCAA Championship Game Arizona 9th-10th Soccer Champions League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various 11th Soccer Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various 11th Soccer Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various 11th-14th Golf The Masters Augusta 13th MMA UFC 300 Las Vegas 14th Basketball NBA Regular Season Ends Various 16th-19th Basketball NBA Play-In Tournament Various 16th-17th Soccer Champions League Qtr-Finals (2nd legs) Various 18th Soccer Europa League Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various 18th Soccer Europa League Conference Qtr-Finals (1st legs) Various 18th Ice Hockey NHL Regular Season Ends Various 20th Basketball NBA Playoffs Begin Various 21st Motor Racing Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai 22nd Ice Hockey NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin Various 22nd-5th May Tennis Madrid Open Madrid 25th-27th American Football 2024 NFL Draft Detroit 27th-28th Baseball MLB Mexico City Series Mexico City 30th-1st May Soccer Champions League semi-finals Various

May US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 2nd Soccer Europa League semi-Finals (1st legs) Various 2nd Soccer Europa Conference League semi-Finals (1st legs) Various 4th Horse Racing Kentucky Derby Kentucky 5th Motor Racing Miami Grand Prix Florida 6th-7th Basketball NBA Conference Semi-Finals Begin Various 7th-8th Soccer Champions League semi-finals (2nd legs) Various 9th Soccer Europa League semi-Finals (2nd legs) Various 9th Soccer Europa Conference League semi-Finals (2nd legs) Various 9th-12th Golf Wells Fargo Championship Charlotte 10th-26th Ice Hockey World Championship Prague & Ostrava 11th Triathlon World Championship Yokohama 12th Basketball 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Chicago 16-19th Golf US PGA Championship Valhalla 18th Horse Racing Preakness Stakes Pimlico 19th Motor Racing Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola 21st-22nd Basketball NBA Conference Finals Begin Various 22nd Soccer Europa League Final Dublin 25th Soccer Woman’s Champions League Final Bilbao 26th Motor Racing Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis 26th Motor Racing Monaco Grand Prix Monaco 26th-9th June Tennis French Open Roland Garros 29th Soccer Europa Conference League Final Athens

June US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st Soccer Champions League Final Wembley 6th-23rd Basketball NBA Finals Begin Various 7th-12th Athletics European Championships Rome 8th Horse Racing Belmont Stakes Belmont Park 8th-9th Baseball MLB London Series London Stadium 9th Motor Racing Canadian Grand Prix Montreal 13th-16th Golf US Open Pinehurst 14th-14th July Soccer Euro 2024 Germany 18th-22nd Horse Racing Royal Ascot (UK) Ascot 20th-14th July Soccer Copa America USA 23rd Motor Racing Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona 27th Basketball 2024 NBA Draft Brooklyn 28th-29th Ice Hockey 2024 NHL Draft Las Vegas 30th Cricket T20 World Cup Final Barbados 30th Motor Racing Austrian Grand Prix Speilberg

July US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st-14th Tennis Wimbledon All England Club 7th Motor Racing British Grand Prix Silverstone 11th-14th Golf Scottish Open North Berwick 14th Soccer Copa Ameria Final Miami 14th Soccer Euro 2024 Final Berlin 16th Baseball MLB All-Star Game Texas 18th-21st Golf The Open Championship Royal Troon 20th Horse Racing Haskell Stakes Monmouth Park 21st Motor Racing Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest 24th Soccer MLS All-Star Game Colombus 26th-25th Aug Soccer MLS Leagues Cup Various 26th-11th Aug Olympic Games 2024 Olympics Paris/Tahiti 28th Motor Racing Belgian Grand Prix Spa

August US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 14th Soccer UEFA Super Cup Warsaw 17th Soccer Premier League season starts Various 21st-25th Golf Women’s Open St Andrews 24th Horse Racing Travers Stakes Saratoga 24th American Football NCAAF Week 0 Various 25th Motor Racing Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort 26th-8th Sept Tennis US Open Flushing Meadows 28th-8th Sept Paralympics Paralympics Games Paris 29th-1st Sept Golf British Masters Sutton Coldfield

September US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st Motor Racing Italian Grand Prix Monza 5th American Football NFL Kickoff Game N/A 9th-15th Tennis Davis Cup (group) – 12th-15th Golf Irish Open Royal County 13th-15th Golf Solheim Cup Gainesville 15th Motor Racing Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku 17th-19th Soccer Champions League Group Stage starts Various 19th-22nd Golf BMW PGA Wentworth 22nd Motor Racing Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay 25th-26th Soccer Europa League match day one Various 29th Baseball MLB Final Day Of Regular Season Various

October US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st-2nd Soccer Champions League Matchday two Various 1st-7th Baseball MLB Postseason Various 3rd Soccer Europa League Matchday two Various 3rd Soccer Conference League Matchday one Various 3rd-6th Golf Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scotland 3rd-10th Tennis WTA Finals – 5th-6th Horse Racing Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Longchamp 10th-12th Soccer Nations League Matchday three Various 12th-20th Sailing America’s Cup Barcelona 13th Athletics Chicago Marathon Chicago 13th-15th Soccer Nations League Matchday four Various 19th Soccer MLS Decision Day Various 20th Motor Racing US Grand Prix Austin 22nd Basketball 2024/25 NBA Regular Season Begins Various 22nd-23rd Soccer Champions League Matchday three Various 24th Soccer Europa League Matchday three Various 24th Soccer Conference League Matchday two Various 27th Motor Racing Mexico Grand Prix Mexico City 28th-3rd Nov Tennis Paris Masters Paris

November US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st-2nd Horse Racing Breeders’ Cup Del Mar 3rd Athletics New York Marathon New York 3rd-10th Tennis WTA Tour Finals Cancun 4th Basketball 2024/25 NCAA Season Begins Various 5th Horse Racing Melbourne Cup Melbourne Cup 5th-6th Soccer Champions League Matchday four Various 7th Soccer Europa League Matchday four Various 7th Soccer Conference League Matchday three Various 10th-17th Tennis ATP Tour Finals Turin 12th-17th Tennis Billie Jean King Cup Finals Seville 14th-17th Golf DP World Tour Championship Dubai 19th-24th Tennis Davis Cup Finals Malaga 23rd Motor Racing Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas 26th-27th Soccer Champions League Matchday five Various 28th Soccer Europa League Matchday five Various 28th Soccer Conference League Matchday four Various 28th American Football NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Various 30th Horse Racing Japan Cup Tokyo

December US Sporting Calendar 2024

Date Sport Event Location 1st Motor Racing Qatar Grand Prix Qatar 7th Soccer MLS Cup 2024 N/A 8th Motor Racing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi 8th Horse Racing Hong Kong International Sha Tin 10th-11th Soccer Champions League Matchday six Various 12th Soccer Europa League Matchday six Various 12th Soccer Conference League Matchday five Various 14th American Football Final Week Of NCAAF Regular Season Various 18th-22nd Tennis Next Gen ATP Tennis Finals Jeddah 20th American Football NCAAF Playoffs Begin Various 31st American Football NCAAF Fiesta Bowl Arizona