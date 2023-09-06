Record-breaking salaries are now the norm as the league continues to expand, but we are taking a closer look at the biggest sponsorship deals in the NFL for individual players, and who is set to earn the most in 2023/24.

Biggest Sponsorship Deals in the NFL – 2023/24

3. Russel Wilson – $12 million

One of the great all-round quarterbacks with a genuine dual-threat, Russel Wilson has so far been unable to tap into the numbers from years gone by in Denver.

In 2019, the nine-time Pro Bowler signed the biggest ever NFL contract at the time with the Seahawks, but was traded for three players and two first round picks, two second round picks and a fifth round pick after mentally ‘checking out’ in 2021.

Despite being sacked the most out of any QB in 2022, and failing to improve a Broncos offensive that ranked the lowest in the NFL with just 16.8 points per game, Wilson is still one of the more iconic names in the league.

In terms of his off-field endeavours, he has established his own brand named 3BRAND, which focuses on clothing and sporting apparel.

He also has appeared in commercials for sandwich brand Subway, and has endorsement deals from beverage company Pepsi, Nike, Larson Automotive Group and Mercedes-Benz. All-in-all, Wilson is believed to earn around $12 million per-year in sponsorships.

2. Dak Prescott – $13 million

For a player who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, Dak Prescott has done pretty well for himself. Now approaching his senior years, the beloved rookie that burst on the scene in 2016 recently penned the biggest signing on bonus in NFL history in 2021.

It is no secret that being a quarterback pays big bucks, with the first 13 biggest contracts in the league’s history all being given to signal callers.

Indeed, Prescott’s on-field earnings will see him pocket a total of $160 million by the time his current Cowboys deal runs out in 2024, and the two-time Pro Bowler is ‘expected’ to be in Dallas beyond that according to franchise owner Jerry Jones.

The 30-year-old also still commands plenty of attention from sponsorship and endorsement deals. Perhaps most memorably, he switched from Adidas to Air Jordan for his shoe and apparel rights, which of course saw him benefit from a significant jump in renumeration.

AT&T, Beats by Dre and 7/11 have also collaborated with Prescott, who is thought to earn around $13 million per-year through sponsorships and endorsements.

1. Patrick Mahomes – $22 million

It should come as no surprise to see the name at the top of this list, with Patrick Mahomes arguably the NFL’s most famous export at this moment in time.

The 2022/23 season saw the Chiefs quarterback lift his second Super Bowl title along with the MVP award to match. The 27-year-old is ultra-marketable, and commands some of the biggest sponsorship deals in sport given his overwhelming success since arriving in the NFL.

With Tom Brady bringing the curtain down on his career last season, Mahomes is now the leading name in the league, which, in turn, means he earns the most from endorsements.

He ranks 24th on Forbes’ sporting rich-list when combining his on and off-field earnings, but isolating his sponsors alone sees him receive around $22 million per-season.

His most lucrative partnership belongs with Adidas, with whom he has been an ambassador since 2017, while he has a long line of other endorsement deals with the following; Airshare, BioSteel, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Directv, Hy-Vee, Molson Coors, Nestlé, Oakley, Panini, Procter & Gamble, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance, Subway and Whoop.

All sponsorship estimations supplied by Sportskeeda.

