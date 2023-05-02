Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has been making headlines not only for his successful digital sports empire but also for his stunning girlfriend, Silvana Mojica. The couple has been together since 2020, and Mojica has captured the attention of many as one of the hottest WAGs (wives and girlfriends) in the celebrity world. So who exactly is Silvana Mojica, and how did she become Dave Portnoy’s better half?

Getting to Know Silvana Mojica

Silvana Mojica, a 27-year-old model, was born on April 8, 1995, in Colombia. She later moved to the United States, where she pursued her education and established her career. Mojica graduated from Valencia College before earning a BA in Marketing from Florida State University. She has since built a multifaceted career in modeling, marketing, and social media.

According to her LinkedIn, Mojica first gained experience as a brand ambassador for Strike Magazine, then transitioned to a junior account manager role at UnCommon Fashion in Atlanta, GA. Afterward, she became an account executive at Squeem and is currently a social media marketing assistant for Giti Inc, a Miami-based fashion and apparel company.

In addition to her professional achievements, Mojica is a brand ambassador for popular clothing brand Fashion Nova. She boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 220K fans, who admire her stunning photos from professional shoots, sweet snaps with boyfriend Dave Portnoy, and pictures from her travels around the world.

How Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica Began Dating

Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica’s romance began in March 2020, when Page Six published photos of the pair in Miami. They later enjoyed a night out at Komodo, further fueling rumors of their budding relationship.

The couple has since confirmed their relationship through social media posts and appearances on The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co, stating it started when Portnoy slid into Silvana’s DMs.

Before Mojica, Portnoy was married to Renee Satterthwaite for eight years before they separated in 2017. Portnoy has also been linked to other women, such as “Love Island” star Shannon St. Clair. However, it seems he has found happiness with Silvana Mojica, as their relationship continues to flourish.

Despite being in the public eye, Mojica has managed to keep her family life private. Little is known about her parents or siblings, but it’s clear that she and Portnoy share a strong bond, often expressing their love for each other on social media.

