What We Know About Madisen Skinner: Texas Volleyball Star About to Play for Her Third National Championship

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
Madisen Skinner, a towering figure in collegiate volleyball, is poised for a historic moment as she leads her Texas Longhorns into the National Championship following a triumphant victory over Wisconsin. Skinner, standing at an impressive 6-foot-2, has been a pivotal force in her team’s journey to the final, which is scheduled for December 17th against Nebraska. This marks Skinner’s third appearance in a National Championship.

High School Talent Quickly Turns Into National Champion

Raised in Katy, Texas, Skinner’s early years were spent refining her skills at Faith West Academy. It was here that her volleyball journey took root, leading her to be recognized as one of the top 50 junior players by PrepVolleyball.

Her high school career included a selection to the 2019 Girls Junior National Championship All-Tournament Team and being named an AVCA Under Armour Third Team All-American and PrepVolleyball All-American.

Skinner’s collegiate career began at the University of Kentucky, where she quickly made her mark. As a freshman, she was instrumental in Kentucky’s National Championship run, showcasing her formidable talent with an average of 3.1 kills per set during the NCAA Tournament.

National Championship No.2 at Texas

 

Her performance only improved in her sophomore year, leading the Wildcats with an average of 3.78 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage, and earning All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-American honors.

Her transition to the University of Texas in 2022 saw Skinner continue her upward trajectory. In her first season with the Longhorns, she notched up 344 kills, finishing fourth in the Big 12 and averaging 3.66 kills per set. Her impact extended beyond her impressive stats; she became a vital cog in the Longhorns’ machine, propelling them towards the 2022 National Championship.

 

Now, Skinner is set to play for her third title after winning the Big 12 Player of the Year award.

 

Skinner’s Good Genes

Skinner’s journey is not just a tale of individual achievement but also a reflection of her family’s sporting legacy. Her sister, Avery, had an illustrious volleyball career at Kentucky and Baylor, while her father, Brian Skinner, played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a celebrated player for Baylor’s men’s basketball team.

 

As the Longhorns prepare to face Nebraska in the championship final, Skinner stands at the forefront, not only as a player seeking her third National Championship title but as a beacon of hard work, resilience, and exceptional skill in the world of collegiate volleyball. Her story from a promising high school athlete to a collegiate volleyball sensation is a story of relentless pursuit and unwavering passion for the sport.

 

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top