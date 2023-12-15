Madisen Skinner, a towering figure in collegiate volleyball, is poised for a historic moment as she leads her Texas Longhorns into the National Championship following a triumphant victory over Wisconsin. Skinner, standing at an impressive 6-foot-2, has been a pivotal force in her team’s journey to the final, which is scheduled for December 17th against Nebraska. This marks Skinner’s third appearance in a National Championship.

High School Talent Quickly Turns Into National Champion

Raised in Katy, Texas, Skinner’s early years were spent refining her skills at Faith West Academy. It was here that her volleyball journey took root, leading her to be recognized as one of the top 50 junior players by PrepVolleyball.

Her high school career included a selection to the 2019 Girls Junior National Championship All-Tournament Team and being named an AVCA Under Armour Third Team All-American and PrepVolleyball All-American.

Skinner’s collegiate career began at the University of Kentucky, where she quickly made her mark. As a freshman, she was instrumental in Kentucky’s National Championship run, showcasing her formidable talent with an average of 3.1 kills per set during the NCAA Tournament.

National Championship No.2 at Texas

Her performance only improved in her sophomore year, leading the Wildcats with an average of 3.78 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage, and earning All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-American honors.

Her transition to the University of Texas in 2022 saw Skinner continue her upward trajectory. In her first season with the Longhorns, she notched up 344 kills, finishing fourth in the Big 12 and averaging 3.66 kills per set. Her impact extended beyond her impressive stats; she became a vital cog in the Longhorns’ machine, propelling them towards the 2022 National Championship.

Now, Skinner is set to play for her third title after winning the Big 12 Player of the Year award.

Skinner’s Good Genes

Skinner’s journey is not just a tale of individual achievement but also a reflection of her family’s sporting legacy. Her sister, Avery, had an illustrious volleyball career at Kentucky and Baylor, while her father, Brian Skinner, played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a celebrated player for Baylor’s men’s basketball team.

As the Longhorns prepare to face Nebraska in the championship final, Skinner stands at the forefront, not only as a player seeking her third National Championship title but as a beacon of hard work, resilience, and exceptional skill in the world of collegiate volleyball. Her story from a promising high school athlete to a collegiate volleyball sensation is a story of relentless pursuit and unwavering passion for the sport.

