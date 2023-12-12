As we reflect on the year 2023, it’s fascinating to see which athletes captured the world’s attention and dominated online searches. From rising stars to seasoned champions, these sports figures have sparked the curiosity and admiration of millions around the globe. Their achievements, controversies, and personal stories have made them more than just athletes; they’ve become symbols of inspiration, debate, and global interest. In this compilation, we unveil the Top Ten Most Searched Athletes on Google in 2023.

In the sports world , certain athletes manage to stand out and capture the public’s imagination more than others. Whether it’s through their exceptional performances, off-field antics, or personal life stories, these sports stars have become the focus of widespread curiosity, leading many to turn to Google for more information.

As we look back on the eventful year of 2023, let’s delve into the athletes who topped the list of Google searches. From football fields to tennis courts, these are the names that resonated the most with fans around the globe. Here are the Top Ten Most Googled Athletes of 2023, each with a unique story that captivated millions.

Most Searched Athletes in 2023

1. Damar Hamlin (NFL, Buffalo Bills)

Damar Hamlin was not only the most searched athlete on Google in 2023, he was the most searched person. Hamlin hit the headlines when he collapsed on the field in a Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on January 2, 2023. The game was eventually abandoned due to the severity of Hamlin’s condition.

Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest, but thankfully, the medical team was able to reach him quickly. Their quick response, administering CPR and defibrillation likely helped save Hamlin’s life.

Hamlin made a full recovery, and announced his intention to return to the NFL. Incredibly, just months after his collapse, Hamlin was back participating in the Bills’ mini camp and OTAs.

On October 1, Hamlin made his return to the NFL in a game against the Miami Dolphins. An incredible comeback was finally complete.

Hamlin’s incredible story made him the most Googled athlete in 2023.

2. Kylian Mbappé (Soccer, Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé is the new soccer sensation. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now in the autumns of their career, soccer is now in the hands of the young French superstar.

There were several stories doing the rounds involving Mbappé in 2023 regarding moves to Real Madrid or even Saudi Arabia. It was reported that a world record transfer bid came in from Al-Hilal worth over $330 million. However, Mbappé is still with French soccer giants, Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, Mbappé is now the club’s all-time record goalscorer with over 200 goals for the club.

With the rumors of Mbappé’s move, the ongoing contract negotiations, the record-breaking performance, and being named captain of the French national team, it is no surprise that Mbappé is one of 2023’s most searched sportspeople on Google.

3. Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

It’s been quite the year for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce faced his brother in the Super Bowl in February, where his Chiefs emerged victorious earning Kelce his second ring.

But possibly the reason for his inclusion on this list happened a little later in the year. For the uninitiated, Kelce is now dating country/pop sensation Taylor Swift. Their relationship has been under intense scrutiny ever since Swift was spotted at Arrowhead cheering on her man.

Everything the couple does seems to make headlines and obsessed ‘Swifties’ are clearly looking up her new man, making Travis Kelce one of the most Googled athletes of 2023.

4. Ja Morant (NBA, Memphis Grizzlies)

Ja Morant has had quite the 2023. Unfortunately, it is for all the wrong reasons. Morant hit the headlines initially early in 2023 when during a game against the Indiana Pacers, a verbal altercation occurred involving Morant, his father, and Pacers players Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte.

After the game, associates of Morant reportedly confronted members of the Pacers near their team bus, and a person in an SUV Morant was in allegedly pointed a red laser, suspected to be attached to a gun, at the Pacers’ bus. The NBA investigated the incident but couldn’t substantiate the claim of a weapon being used.

Later in the year, Morant was involved in two separate incidents involving firearms. On March 4, Morant was seen displaying a gun in an Instagram Live video at a Colorado nightclub. Following this incident, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Morant would take a leave from the team. Morant entered a counseling program in Florida, citing the need to manage his stress and well-being.

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games for the nightclub incident. Later, in May, Morant faced another suspension from the Grizzlies for displaying a gun during an Instagram Live session. The NBA then imposed a 25-game suspension, contingent on Morant completing a league-sponsored program addressing his behavior.

5. Harry Kane (Soccer, Bayern Munich)

English soccer player Harry Kane comes in at five on the most searched sports stars of 2023. Kane made a big move from English club Tottenham Hotspur to German giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

Kane was one of Spurs’ and the Premier League’s most prolific goalscorers of all-time. He is ranked second on the list of the EPL’s all-time goalscorers. However, in order to chase trophies, Kane believed a move was in order, and that move happened in the summer of 2023.

His $110 million move to Bayern Munich was likely the biggest move in soccer in 2023 (Lionel Messi fans might have something to say about that). His career at the club is already off to a fast start, as he has bagged 18 goals in 13 league games.

6. Novak Djokovic (Tennis)

Novak Djokovic has been at the top of his sport for what seems like an eternity. The Serbian has won 24 Grand Slam titles to date, with three of them coming in 2023.

Djokovic started out the year with a win at the Australian Open and simply never stopped winning. He ended it by winning the ATP Finals for the second consecutive year. In between his biggest wins came at Roland Garros, where he won the French Open and the US Open.

Djokovic has proved to be quite a controversial character over the years, especially considering his stance on COVID-19 where he chose to not get vaccinated. This led to him missing the Australian Open has he couldn’t get a VISA in 2022.

His consistent success and polarizing personality mean Djokovic was always going to be one of the most Google athletes in 2023.

7. Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis)

Novak Djokovic only failed to win one Grand Slam in 2023. That was Wimbledon, which was won by the next athlete on our list, Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is just 20 years-old, but the Spaniard has already shown he is ready to mix it with the big boys at the top of tennis. Alcaraz was the only person to beat Novak in a Grand Slam in 2023, and that has clearly attracted the attention of the sports fans worldwide, who want to know more about the new kid on the block.

He is currently ranked second in the world after six titles in 2023, and the young star figures to be on this list for years to come.

8. Rachin Ravindra (Cricket, New Zealand)

2023 saw the Cricket World Cup take place in India. One of the stars of the World Cup was a young New Zealander called Rachin Ravindra.

The youngster averaged over 64 runs a game with a high score of 123 not out, and seems to have drawn intrigue from around the globe.

The quick scoring Ravindra also attracted attention from Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. In the upcoming IPL auction, Ravindra has a base salary of $98,000, but it is likely that his salary will far exceed this number as teams bid to acquire the talents of one of the new young cricketing stars.

9. Shubman Gill (Cricket, India)

Another one of cricket’s young guns appears next in the top searched athletes of 2023 with India’s Shubman Gill coming in at nine on the list. Gill is currently the top-ranked One Day International (ODI) batsman in the world.

He was instrumental in guiding India to the World Cup final, averaging 44.25 but scoring at an impressive strike rate of 110%. With the likes of Virat Kohli coming to the end of his career, India will be looking for a new star to guide their team, and Gill could be the very man they need to step into those massive boots.

10. Kyrie Irving (NBA, Dallas Mavericks)

Kyrie Irving’s 2023 was a significant year marked by several events, which likely contributed to him being one of the most searched athletes this year. He began the year with the Brooklyn Nets but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2023.

Despite his impressive personal stats, the Mavericks struggled after acquiring Irving. This performance led to the Mavericks falling from the No. 6 seed to missing the NBA Playoffs.

Irving’s time with the Brooklyn Nets was also marred by controversies, including his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which led to him missing many home games. Additionally, he faced criticism and lost his partnership with Nike after sharing a link to a film containing antisemitic material.