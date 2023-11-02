Betting

Goodnight Olive Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 2023 at +110 With US Sportsbooks

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Goodnight Olive Odds For Breeders' Cup

The Goodnight Olive odds for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint are +110 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over seven furlongs at Santa Anita Park, California. Can Goodnight Olive make it back-to-back Filly & Mare Sprint triumphs?

Goodnight Olive Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 2023

Goodnight Olive silksThe Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint betting odds for Goodnight Olive sees the prolific Chad Brown runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Filly & Mare Sprint over seven furlongs.

Goodnight Olive will be looking to get back to winning ways, following a second place finish at Saratoga in her last outing. However, the five-year-old mare won this race 12 months ago at Keeneland, hence why she is the outright favorite to go back-to-back here in Filly & Mare Sprints.

The impressive mare, who won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 12 months ago (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Filly & Mare Sprint betting. Goodnight Olive is also being talked about as a potential Breeders’ Cup banker too if she can replicate her run from last year.

Goodnight Olive will be hoping to give jockey Irad Ortiz Jr his fourth Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint success, and a third win in this race for trainer Chad Brown. The eye-catching mare is the outright +110 favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023. She has every chance of going back-to-back here.

Goodnight Olive Breeders’ Cup Odds at +110 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Goodnight Olive @ +110
  • Society @ +350
  • Matareya @ +700
  • Eda @ +1100
  • Yuugiri @ +1000
  • Kristenbosch @ +1200
  • Clearly Unhinged @ +16000
  • Meikei Yell @ +1600
  • Three Witches @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint?

📅Time/Date: 12:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (7f)
💰 Purse: $1 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Goodnight Olive +110 | Society @ +350 | Matareya +700 | Eda +1100

WATCH: Goodnight Olive Wins 2022 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Arrow to top