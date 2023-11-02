The Goodnight Olive odds for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint are +110 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over seven furlongs at Santa Anita Park, California. Can Goodnight Olive make it back-to-back Filly & Mare Sprint triumphs?
Goodnight Olive Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 2023
The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint betting odds for Goodnight Olive sees the prolific Chad Brown runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Filly & Mare Sprint over seven furlongs.
Goodnight Olive will be looking to get back to winning ways, following a second place finish at Saratoga in her last outing. However, the five-year-old mare won this race 12 months ago at Keeneland, hence why she is the outright favorite to go back-to-back here in Filly & Mare Sprints.
The impressive mare, who won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 12 months ago (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Filly & Mare Sprint betting. Goodnight Olive is also being talked about as a potential Breeders’ Cup banker too if she can replicate her run from last year.
Goodnight Olive will be hoping to give jockey Irad Ortiz Jr his fourth Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint success, and a third win in this race for trainer Chad Brown. The eye-catching mare is the outright +110 favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023. She has every chance of going back-to-back here.
Goodnight Olive Breeders’ Cup Odds at +110 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Goodnight Olive @ +110
- Society @ +350
- Matareya @ +700
- Eda @ +1100
- Yuugiri @ +1000
- Kristenbosch @ +1200
- Clearly Unhinged @ +16000
- Meikei Yell @ +1600
- Three Witches @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint?
📅Time/Date: 12:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (7f)
💰 Purse: $1 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Goodnight Olive +110 | Society @ +350 | Matareya +700 | Eda +1100