Check out all of the Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup rides ahead of this weekend’s action at Santa Anita Park. We have everything you need to know about the horses that the Italian jockey will partner.

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites To Back Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup Rides With

Frankie Dettori Looking For More Stateside Success With Breeders Cup Rides

The popular jockey will be taking part in his 31st Breeders Cup this weekend looking to add to his 14 previous winners at the iconic meeting. With six rides across the two days of action, Dettori has every chance of extending his solid record.

Before Frankie made his retirement U-turn, this weekend’s Breeders Cup was supposedly going to be his last time racing. However, since making the decision to continue his illustrious career in America next year, he looks to still have a couple more World Championships in him.

Dettori also heads into the once-a-year event in top form. With three wins in nine rides over the last 14 days, the Italian is operating at a very good 33% strike rate, so it could certainly be worth backing some of his rides.

The 52-year-old will be partnering the likes of Group 1 winners King Of Steel and Inspiral whilst also saddling a couple of Bob Baffert‘s horses on the dirt.

Dettori’s ride on King Of Steel comes in the Breeders Cup Turf, and he actually holds the record for the most victories in that race by any jockey, winning it five times. He won it last in 2018 with the John Gosden-trained Enable (watch below).

Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup Rides 2023

Friday

Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (2:00pm) – Starlust (Ralph Beckett)

(Ralph Beckett) Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2:40pm) – * Mo Fox Given (Leonard Powell)

(Leonard Powell) Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf (4:40pm) – Unquestionable (Aidan O’Brien)

Saturday

Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf (12:10pm) – Inspiral (John & Thady Gosden)

(John & Thady Gosden) Breeders Cup Turf (2:50pm) – King Of Steel (Roger Varian)

(Roger Varian) Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm) – Zandon (Chad Brown)

Note: All Times are Pacific

Every Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup Winner

1994 – Barathea (Breeders Cup Mile)

(Breeders Cup Mile) 1999 – Daylami (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2001 – Fantastic Light (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2004 – Wilko (Breeders Cup Juvenile)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile) 2006 – Ouija Board (Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf)

(Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf) 2006 – Red Rocks (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2008 – Raven’s Pass (Breeders Cup Classic)

(Breeders Cup Classic) 2008 – Donativum (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2009 – Pounced (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2010 – Dangerous Midge (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2014 – Hootenanny (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2016 – Queen’s Trust (Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf)

(Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf) 2018 – Expert Eye (Breeders Cup Mile)

(Breeders Cup Mile) 2018 – Enable (Breeders Cup Turf)