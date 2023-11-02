The Mostahdaf odds for the Breeders’ Cup Turf are +275 with the best US sportsbooks for the $4m horse race at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.



Mostahdaf Odds For Breeders’ Cup Turf 2023

The Breeders’ Cup Turf favorite – according to the best US horse racing betting sites – is expected to be the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf, who is one of the highest-rated middle-distance horses in training and sired by the mighty Frankel.

This lofty rating has been backed up with wins this season in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and in the Juddmonte International at York at the end of August (watch below), when Frankie Dettori rode for the suspended Jim Crowley.

Crowley, who has won on Mostahdaf six times, is back in the saddle this Saturday as the pair look to uphold the strong European record in the Breeders’ Cup Turf – they’ve won eight of the last 10 runnings.

The Gosden camp are also no strangers to winning the Turf, having won the prize in 2018 with the classy mare Enable, and with 10 wins from his 16 career starts Mostahdaf knows how to get his head in front.

Those looking to take him on will look at the 1 1/2 mile trip as he’s only won over this distance once from five tries. He’ll also be taking on other top Europan runners Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Mostahdaf +275

Auguste Rodin +300

King Of Steel +550

Up To The Mark +550

Onesto +800

Shahryar +1200

War Like Goddess +1400

Bolshoi Ballet +1600

Broome +3500

Gold Phoenix +4000

Adhamo +5000

Balladeer +5000

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Turf?



📅Time/Date: 2:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/2 miles)

💰 Purse: $4m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Mostahdaf +275 | Auguste Rodin +300 | King Of Steel +550 | Up The Mark +550

WATCH: Mostahdaf Winning The Juddmonte International At York

