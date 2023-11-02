The Inspiral odds for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf are +265 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s second Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over 1m 2f at Santa Anita Park, California.
Inspiral Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 2023
The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf betting odds for Inspiral sees the prolific John & Thady Gosden runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Filly & mare Turf over 1m 2f.
Inspiral will be looking to win a third successive race, having triumphed at Newmarket and Deauville on her last two outings. This is a step up in trip from one-mile for the four-year-old, who will have the prolific Frankie Dettori in the saddle once again on Saturday afternoon.
The Cheveley Park Stud owned horse, who has won various races in the UK including at Royal Ascot (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Filly & Mare Turf betting. Inspiral is also being talked about as a potential Breeders’ Cup banker too if she can step up the extra furlong.
Inpsiral will be hoping to give jockey Frankie Dettori just his third Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf success. The eye-catching filly is the outright favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the second race on Saturday, November 4 at Santa Anita Park on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.
Inspiral Breeders’ Cup Odds at +265 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Inspiral @ +265
- Warm Heart @ +350
- In Italian @ +450
- Didia @ +1000
- Fev Rover @ +1000
- Moira @ +1200
- Lindy @ +1200
- Lumiere Rock @ +1200
- With The Moonlight @ +2000
- McKulick @ +2000
- Win Marilyn @ +3000
- State Occasions @ +3500
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf?
📅Time/Date: 12:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Insprial +265 | Warm Heart +350 | In Italian +450 | Didia +1000