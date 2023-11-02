Horse Racing

Inspiral Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 2023 at +265 With US Sportsbooks

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Inspiral Odds For Breeders' Cup
Inspiral Odds For Breeders' Cup

The Inspiral odds for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf are +265 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s second Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over 1m 2f at Santa Anita Park, California.

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets & Betting Offer

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Inspiral Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 2023

Inspiral silksThe Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf betting odds for Inspiral sees the prolific John & Thady Gosden runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Filly & mare Turf over 1m 2f.

Inspiral will be looking to win a third successive race, having triumphed at Newmarket and Deauville on her last two outings. This is a step up in trip from one-mile for the four-year-old, who will have the prolific Frankie Dettori in the saddle once again on Saturday afternoon.

The Cheveley Park Stud owned horse, who has won various races in the UK including at Royal Ascot (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Filly & Mare Turf betting. Inspiral is also being talked about as a potential Breeders’ Cup banker too if she can step up the extra furlong.

Inpsiral will be hoping to give jockey Frankie Dettori just his third Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf success. The eye-catching filly is the outright favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the second race on Saturday, November 4 at Santa Anita Park on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

Inspiral Breeders’ Cup Odds at +265 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Inspiral @ +265
  • Warm Heart @ +350
  • In Italian @ +450
  • Didia @ +1000
  • Fev Rover @ +1000
  • Moira @ +1200
  • Lindy @ +1200
  • Lumiere Rock @ +1200
  • With The Moonlight @ +2000
  • McKulick @ +2000
  • Win Marilyn @ +3000
  • State Occasions @ +3500

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf?

📅Time/Date: 12:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Insprial +265 | Warm Heart +350 | In Italian +450 | Didia +1000

WATCH: Inspiral Wins The 2022 Coronation Stakes At Royal Ascot

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Codys Wish NEW
Horse Racing

LATEST Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Picks Suggest Taking Cody’s Wish On

Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
Breeders Cup Live Streaming
Horse Racing
How To Watch The Breeders’ Cup 2023 Races In The US – Best Horse Racing Live Streaming Site
Author image Kyle Curran  •  32min

Check out how to watch the Breeders’ Cup 2023 races in the US, courtesy of the best horse racing live stream site, Bovada This end-of-season extravaganza attracts some of the…

Olczyk
Horse Racing
Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic Picks 2023: Proxy To Serve It Up
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former NHL player expecting a ‘blue day’ with Godolphin’s Proxy high up on his 1-2-3-4…

Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
Horse Racing
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Bright Future Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Bright Future Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Inspiral Odds For Breeders' Cup
Horse Racing
Inspiral Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 2023 at +265 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Idiomatic
Horse Racing
Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023 at +225 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top