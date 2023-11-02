The Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff are +225 with the best US sportsbooks for Saturday’s $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California.



Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023

The Brad Cox-trained Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff sees her as the favorite in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites.

It’s not hard to see why either, as this 4 year-old winning machine will head to Santa Anita, California off the back of four straight wins – including a facile 4 1/4-length success in the G1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes last time at Keeneland (watch below).

While, prior to that win, she won the G1 Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga – beating the classy Secret Oath by an easy 4-lengths.

The Breeders’ Cup Distaff is a race the Brad Cox barn have a good record in too, winning the prize in 2018 and 2020 – both times with jockey Florent Geroux, who rides Idiomatic, in the saddle.

Idiomatic is also the winner of eight of her 11 career starts, with seven of those coming in 2023. Her only defeat this year came with a second in the Ruffian Stakes at Belmont Park in May.

Idiomatic Breeders’ Cup Odds at +225 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Distaff odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Idiomatic +225

Adare Manor +400

Clairiere +500

Search Results +600

Randomized +900

Pretty Mischievious +900

Wet Paint +1000

A Mo Reay +3000

Le De Vida +3000

Desert Dawn +3000

Hooiser Philly +3500

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Distaff?



📅Time/Date: 2:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/8 mile)

💰 Purse: $2m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Idiomatic +225 | Adare Manor +400 | Clairiere +500 | Search Results +600

WATCH: Idiomatic Winning The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

