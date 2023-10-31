See below all of the Bob Baffert Breeders Cup 2023 runners as the California-based trainer looks to have more success in the meeting, this time at one of his local racecourses.

Breeders Cup 2023 Info



📅Date: Friday 3rd- Saturday 4th Nov 2023

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita Park, California

📺 TV: NBC Sports / USA Network

🎲 Odds (Breeders Cup Classic): Arcangelo +300 | Arabian Knight +650 | White Abarrio +800

Bob Baffert Breeders Cup Runners 2023

Being one of the world’s most recognizable horse racing trainers, Baffert knows how to capture the biggest contests and is searching for his fifth Breeders Cup Classic win. He also only needs three wins this weekend to become the leading Breeders Cup winning trainer of all time, currently sitting on 18 wins, two behind the legendary Darrell Wayne Lukas (20).

The California-based handler last won the Classic in 2020 with Authentic which was his fourth, ending a three-year spell without claiming the prestigious contest.

Baffert was also victorious in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with Bayern, American Pharoah and Arrogate. The Hall of Fame trainer hold the record for the most wins in the race with four, and will look to extend that tally on Saturday.

The 70-year-old has a solid chance of more success in the race with Arabian Knight. The son of Uncle Mo is one of the market leaders and has got over the line first in two of his three career starts.

Bob Baffert Breeders Cup Runners & Entries

With nine horses entered over the two days of action, Baffert will hope for more joy at one of his local racecourses in a bid to become the meeting’s leading trainer.

Note: The final entries for the Breeders’ Cup races will be out on Wednesday (1 Nov) and Thursday (2 Nov)

Friday Runners

Breeders Cup Juvenile (4:00pm)

Muth

Prince Of Monaco

Wine Me Up

Saturday Runners

Breeders Cup Dirt Mile (11:30am)

National Treasure

Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (12:50pm)

Eda

Breeders Cup Mile (1:30pm)

Du Jour

Breeders Cup Distaff (2:10pm)

Adare Manor

Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)

Arabian Knight

Breeders Cup Sprint (5:00pm)

Speed Boat Beach

Note: All Times are Pacific