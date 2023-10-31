Horse Racing

Bob Baffert Breeders’ Cup 2023 Runners: Who Has The Hall Of Fame Trainer Entered At Santa Anita Park?

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
bob baffert
bob baffert

See below all of the Bob Baffert Breeders Cup 2023 runners as the California-based trainer looks to have more success in the meeting, this time at one of his local racecourses. 

Breeders Cup 2023 Info

📅Date: Friday 3rd- Saturday 4th Nov 2023
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita Park, California
📺 TV: NBC Sports / USA Network
🎲 Odds (Breeders Cup Classic): Arcangelo +300 | Arabian Knight +650 | White Abarrio +800

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bob Baffert Breeders Cup Runners 2023

Being one of the world’s most recognizable horse racing trainers, Baffert knows how to capture the biggest contests and is searching for his fifth Breeders Cup Classic win. He also only needs three wins this weekend to become the leading Breeders Cup winning trainer of all time, currently sitting on 18 wins, two behind the legendary Darrell Wayne Lukas (20).

The California-based handler last won the Classic in 2020 with Authentic which was his fourth, ending a three-year spell without claiming the prestigious contest.

Baffert was also victorious in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with Bayern, American Pharoah and Arrogate. The Hall of Fame trainer hold the record for the most wins in the race with four, and will look to extend that tally on Saturday.

The 70-year-old has a solid chance of more success in the race with Arabian Knight. The son of Uncle Mo is one of the market leaders and has got over the line first in two of his three career starts.

Bob Baffert Breeders Cup Runners & Entries

With nine horses entered over the two days of action, Baffert will hope for more joy at one of his local racecourses in a bid to become the meeting’s leading trainer.

Note: The final entries for the Breeders’ Cup races will be out on Wednesday (1 Nov) and Thursday (2 Nov)

Friday Runners

Breeders Cup Juvenile (4:00pm)

  • Muth
  • Prince Of Monaco
  • Wine Me Up

Saturday Runners

Breeders Cup Dirt Mile (11:30am)

  • National Treasure

Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (12:50pm)

  • Eda

Breeders Cup Mile (1:30pm)

  • Du Jour

Breeders Cup Distaff (2:10pm)

  • Adare Manor

Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)

  • Arabian Knight

Breeders Cup Sprint (5:00pm)

  • Speed Boat Beach

Note: All Times are Pacific

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
bob baffert
Horse Racing

LATEST Bob Baffert Breeders’ Cup 2023 Runners: Who Has The Hall Of Fame Trainer Entered At Santa Anita Park?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
Sants Anita Racecourse Breeders Cup 2023
Horse Racing
How Much Are Tickets For The 2023 Breeders’ Cup At Santa Anita Park?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes centre stage at Santa Anita Park, California this weekend. A total of 14 races will be run across the two days of Breeders’ Cup action…

Santa Anita Breeders Cup 2023
Horse Racing
How Many Times Have Santa Anita Park Hosted The Breeders’ Cup?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Santa Anita Park is set to host the Breeders’ Cup 2023 this week. But just how many times have Santa Anita hosted the Breeders’ Cup in the past? Read on…

Charlie Appleby
Horse Racing
Charlie Appleby Breeders’ Cup 2023 Runners: Who Has The Newmarket Trainer Entered At Santa Anita Park?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Breeders Cup 1 1
Horse Racing
Where Is The Breeders’ Cup 2023? Racetrack, Race Order & Post Times
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Aidan O'Brien Breeders Cup 2023 Runners
Horse Racing
Aidan O’Brien Breeders’ Cup 2023 Runners : Who Has The Ballydoyle Maestro Entered At Santa Anita Park?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  37s
parx racing
Horse Racing
Horse Racing Free Bets For Pennsylvania Derby 2023 | Claim $4,250 Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top