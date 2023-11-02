Horse Racing

Cody’s Wish Odds For Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 2023 at -130 With US Sportsbooks

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cody's Wish Odds For Breeders' Cup
Cody's Wish Odds For Breeders' Cup

The Cody’s Wish odds for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile are -130 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s opening Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over one-mile at Santa Anita Park, California. Can Cody’s Wish go back-to-back and win a second Dirt Mile?

Cody’s Wish Odds For Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 2023

Cody's Wish silksThe Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile betting odds for Cody’s Wish sees the prolific William Mott runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s opening Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Dirt Mile over one-mile.

Cody’s Wish will be looking to win back-to-back Dirt Mile’s on Saturday, having triumphed a year ago at Keeneland in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 2022. This is race and distance the five-year-old clearly likes, hence why he heads the betting market as the outright favorite.

The Godolphin owned horse, who won this race by a heat to Cyberknife 12 months ago (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Dirt Mile betting. Cody’s Wish is also being talked about as one of the Breeders’ Cup bankers.

Cody’s Wish will be hoping to give jockey Junior Alvarado and trainer William Mott a second successive Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile success. The eye-catching colt is the outright favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the opening race on Saturday, November 4 at Santa Anita Park on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

Cody’s Wish Breeders’ Cup Odds at -130 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Cody’s Wish @ -130
  • Zozos @ +550
  • Charge It @ +600
  • National Treasure @ +600
  • Skippylongstocking @ +900
  • Stage Raider @ +2500
  • Shirl’s Bee @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile?

📅Time/Date: 11:30am (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (one mile)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Cody’s Wish -130 | Zozos +550 | Charge It +600 | National Treasure +600

WATCH: Cody’s Wish Winning The Dirt Mile At 2022 Breeders’ Cup

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

