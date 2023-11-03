Horse Racing

Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
chad brown1
chad brown1

See below the full list of Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runners 2023 for Saturday at Santa Anita, as the New York-born handler look to add to the 16 Breeders’ Cup past winners, before this meeting.

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets For Horse Racing

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners For Saturday 4 November, 2023

Chad Brown is the former assistant trainer to Robert Frankel and will head into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita with sixteen past wins to his name.

Brown’s first Breeders’ Cup win came in the Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2008 with Maram – while, prior to the 2023 fixture, his most recent success was in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in 2022 with Goodnight Olive, who runs again in 2023.

We can expect that tally to increase over the two days of action, with eight entries across the nine Saturday Breeders’ Cup races.

Chad Brown will also be looking for his first win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic as he saddles the Frankie Dettori-ridden Zandon, who won the G2 Woodward Stakes last time at Belmont (watch below).

He’s also got a great strike-rate in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – winning the prize four times over the years and the holds the record as the most successful barn in the race. He’ll be trying to add to that tally with In Italian and McKulick.

While the shortest-priced Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runner 2023 will be Goodnight Olive, who goes in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

She won the same Breeders’ Cup race 12 months ago at Keeneland (watch below) and will be a popular pick to follow up despite running second in the Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga last time out.

Saturday November 4, 2023

  • 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

In Italian 4/1 with BetOnline
McKulick 15/1 with BetOnline

  • 12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

Goodnight Olive 6/5 with BetOnline

  • 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

Gina Romantica 12/1 with BetOnline

  • 2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

Search Results 5/1 with BetOnline
Randomized 6/1 with BetOnline

  • 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

Adhamo 30/1 with BetOnline

  • 3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

Zandon 12/1 with BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Michelle Yu Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing

LATEST Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: Just FYI To Upset Tamara In Juvenile Fillies

Author image Paul Kelly  •  60min
chad brown1
Horse Racing
Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries
Author image Andy Newton  •  19min

See below the full list of Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runners 2023 for Saturday at Santa Anita, as the New York-born handler look to add to the 16 Breeders’ Cup…

Jerry Bailey Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: Carla’s Way Is The One To Beat In Juvenile Fillies Turf
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

The Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the former elite jockey turned horse racing pundit select four bets on Day 1 for the Breeders’…

Randy Moss Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: River Tiber Is The Horse To Beat In Juvenile Turf
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup Rides
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In South Dakota – Best SD Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  19h
Breeders Cup 2023 Horse Racing 1
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In North Dakota – Best ND Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  19h
BREEDERS CUP 2
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Kentucky – Best KT Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  20h
Arrow to top