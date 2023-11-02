Horse Racing

Mawj Odds For Breeders’ Cup Mile 2023 at +400 With US Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
The Mawj odds for the Breeders’ Cup Mile are +400 with the best US sportsbooks for the $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California on Saturday.

Mawj Odds For Breeders’ Cup Mile 2023

Mawj silksThe Godolphin-owned Mawj will be trying to give the ‘boys in blue’ their third win in-a-row in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, having won the pot with Space Blues and Modern Games in recent years.

They have a strong hand in the race again with Master Of The Seas running too, but the Mawj Breeders’ Cup odds see this 3 year-old as a popular choice with the best US horse racing betting sites too.

This Exceed And Excel filly, who is trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, will get a handy weight and age allowance over the boys with just 8-8 to carry – and will come into the race off the back of four straight wins.

Mawj won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May – one of the five English Classics – and after a 160-day break was last seen in the US winning the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on Oct 14 (watch below).

Regular rider Oisin Murphy, who has won on her the last twice, is also making the trip over from the UK to ride.

While, if successful, will be the first winner in the race for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, but the third for Godolphin.

Mawj Breeders’ Cup Odds at +400 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Mile Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Mile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Songline +250
  • Mawj +400
  • Master Of The Seas +400
  • Kelina +650
  • Casa Creed +900
  • Gina Romantica +1400
  • More Than Looks +1600
  • Du Jour +2000
  • Exaulted +2000
  • Astromomer +2000
  • Win Carnelian +3500
  • Lucky Score +5000
  • Masteroffoxhounds +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Mile?

📅Time/Date: 1:30pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 mile)
💰 Purse: $2m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Songline +250 | Master Of The Seas +400 | Mawj +400 | Kelina +650

WATCH: Mawj Winning The QEII Challenge Cup at Keeneland

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

