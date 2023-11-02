The Mawj odds for the Breeders’ Cup Mile are +400 with the best US sportsbooks for the $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California on Saturday.



The Godolphin-owned Mawj will be trying to give the ‘boys in blue’ their third win in-a-row in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, having won the pot with Space Blues and Modern Games in recent years.

They have a strong hand in the race again with Master Of The Seas running too, but the Mawj Breeders’ Cup odds see this 3 year-old as a popular choice with the best US horse racing betting sites too.

This Exceed And Excel filly, who is trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, will get a handy weight and age allowance over the boys with just 8-8 to carry – and will come into the race off the back of four straight wins.

Mawj won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May – one of the five English Classics – and after a 160-day break was last seen in the US winning the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on Oct 14 (watch below).

Regular rider Oisin Murphy, who has won on her the last twice, is also making the trip over from the UK to ride.

While, if successful, will be the first winner in the race for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, but the third for Godolphin.

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Mile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Songline +250

Mawj +400

Master Of The Seas +400

Kelina +650

Casa Creed +900

Gina Romantica +1400

More Than Looks +1600

Du Jour +2000

Exaulted +2000

Astromomer +2000

Win Carnelian +3500

Lucky Score +5000

Masteroffoxhounds +5000

📅Time/Date: 1:30pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 mile)

💰 Purse: $2m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Songline +250 | Master Of The Seas +400 | Mawj +400 | Kelina +650

WATCH: Mawj Winning The QEII Challenge Cup at Keeneland

