Horse Racing

Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
The Elite Power odds for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint see him as the current market leader at +175 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s final race. 

Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint

The Breeders’ Cup Sprint betting odds for Elite Power see him as the clear market favorite with odds of +175. William Mott’s charge won this race last year under Irad Ortiz and he has every chance of following up again. Elite Power silks

This Juddmonte-owned five-year-old is yet to finish out of the frame in his 11 career runs so far, and will hope to reverse the form with Gunite, who beat him last time out.

Being a dual Grade 1 winner with eight wins from 11 career starts, he’s hard to oppose. He also won the Eclipse Award for champion sprinter last season ending the campaign with a win at Keeneland in this very contest, so he should take all the beating.

With Ortiz remaining in the saddle, the Puerto Rican jockey is searching for his third win in this race after come out on top in two of the last three.

Elite Power Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds at +175 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Sprint odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Elite Power @ +175
  • Speed Boat Beach @ +350
  • Gunite @ +500
  • Dr Shivel @ +700
  • The Chosen Vron @ +700
  • Hoist The Gold @ +1600
  • Nakatomi @ +2000
  • Three Technique @ +2500
  • American Theorem @ +3500

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Sprint?

📅Time/Date: 4:59pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (6furlongs)
💰 Purse: $2m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Elite Power @ +175 | Speed Boat Beach @ +350 | Gunite @ +500

WATCH: Elite Power Wins Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2022

Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Arrow to top