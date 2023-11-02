The Elite Power odds for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint see him as the current market leader at +175 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s final race.

Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint

The Breeders’ Cup Sprint betting odds for Elite Power see him as the clear market favorite with odds of +175. William Mott’s charge won this race last year under Irad Ortiz and he has every chance of following up again.

This Juddmonte-owned five-year-old is yet to finish out of the frame in his 11 career runs so far, and will hope to reverse the form with Gunite, who beat him last time out.

Being a dual Grade 1 winner with eight wins from 11 career starts, he’s hard to oppose. He also won the Eclipse Award for champion sprinter last season ending the campaign with a win at Keeneland in this very contest, so he should take all the beating.

With Ortiz remaining in the saddle, the Puerto Rican jockey is searching for his third win in this race after come out on top in two of the last three.

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Sprint odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Elite Power @ +175

Speed Boat Beach @ +350

Gunite @ +500

Dr Shivel @ +700

The Chosen Vron @ +700

Hoist The Gold @ +1600

Nakatomi @ +2000

Three Technique @ +2500

American Theorem @ +3500

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Sprint?

📅Time/Date: 4:59pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (6furlongs)

💰 Purse: $2m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Elite Power @ +175 | Speed Boat Beach @ +350 | Gunite @ +500

WATCH: Elite Power Wins Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2022