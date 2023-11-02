The Arabian Knight odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +300 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s huge $6m feature race of the weekend.

Arabian Knight Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Arabian Knight sees the Bob Baffert-trained runner as the favorite for Saturday’s contest, after the recent scratching of Acangelo.

Arabian Knight will look to give his California trainer Bob Baffert a record-extending fifth win in this valuable horse race. Having started his career strongly with two wins from three runs, this three-year-old is fancied to go well, coming into the meeting on the back of a Grade 1 success at Del Mar.

Flavien Prat also keeps the winning partnership in-tact as he searches for his second Classic victory, after steering the sensational Flightline to glory last year.

Baffert last won this race in 2020 with Authentic, and is most famously known for winning it three times on the bounce from 2014-2016 with Bayern, American Pharoah and Arrogate.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

WATCH: Arabian Knight Winning The Pacific Classic Stakes At Del Mar