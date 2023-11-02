The Auguste Rodin odds for the Breeders’ Cup Turf are +300 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s big $4m horse race at Santa Anita.
Auguste Rodin Odds For Breeders’ Cup Turf 2023
The Breeders’ Cup Turf betting odds for Auguste Rodin sees the Aidan O’Brien-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s race.
Auguste Rodin will be looking to give Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien his seventh winner in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, with his most recent success Highland Reel in 2016.
The O’Brien-trained 3 year-old, who won the Epsom Derby earlier this season, has been popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Turf betting since winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September (watch below) – where he had another European raider in this race, King Of Steel, back in fourth.
Auguste Rodin will also be hoping to give jockey Ryan Moore his fifth Breeders’ Cup Turf success and if he can will equal the haul of Frankie Dettori, who rides King Of Steel.
Auguste Rodin Breeders’ Cup Odds at +300 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Turf Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Mostahdaf +275
- Auguste Rodin +300
- King Of Steel +550
- Up To The Mark +550
- Onesto +800
- Shahryar +1200
- War Like Goddess +1400
- Bolshoi Ballet +1600
- Broome +3500
- Gold Phoenix +4000
- Adhamo +5000
- Balladeer +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Turf?
📅Time/Date: 2:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/2 miles)
💰 Purse: $4m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Mostahdaf +275 | Auguste Rodin +300 | King Of Steel +550 | Up The Mark +550