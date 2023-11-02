Horse Racing

Auguste Rodin Odds For Breeders’ Cup Turf 2023 at +300 With US Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
Ryan Moore new

The Auguste Rodin odds for the Breeders’ Cup Turf are +300 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s big $4m horse race at Santa Anita.

Auguste Rodin Odds For Breeders’ Cup Turf 2023

Auguste Rodin silksThe Breeders’ Cup Turf betting odds for Auguste Rodin sees the Aidan O’Brien-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s race.

Auguste Rodin will be looking to give Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien his seventh winner in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, with his most recent success Highland Reel in 2016.

The O’Brien-trained 3 year-old, who won the Epsom Derby earlier this season, has been popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Turf betting since winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September (watch below) – where he had another European raider in this race, King Of Steel, back in fourth.

Auguste Rodin will also be hoping to give jockey Ryan Moore his fifth Breeders’ Cup Turf success and if he can will equal the haul of Frankie Dettori, who rides King Of Steel.

Auguste Rodin Breeders’ Cup Odds at +300 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Turf Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Mostahdaf +275
  • Auguste Rodin +300
  • King Of Steel +550
  • Up To The Mark +550
  • Onesto +800
  • Shahryar +1200
  • War Like Goddess +1400
  • Bolshoi Ballet +1600
  • Broome +3500
  • Gold Phoenix +4000
  • Adhamo +5000
  • Balladeer +5000

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Turf?

📅Time/Date: 2:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/2 miles)
💰 Purse: $4m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Mostahdaf +275 | Auguste Rodin +300 | King Of Steel +550 | Up The Mark +550

WATCH: Auguste Rodin Winning The Irish Champion Stakes

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
