Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has saluted game-winning teammate Sam Hubbard following a dramatic 24-17 Wild Card playoff win on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, it couldn’t have been closer as the Bengals and Ravens both posted 17 points and prepared for a 15-minute dogfight to advance through to the divisional round.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball trying to go over the goal-line on 3rd and 1, leading to Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard to recover and go all the way for a 98-yard game-winning touchdown.

Hubbard, an Ohio native, is a graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School (2010-14), Ohio State (2014-17) and has played for Cincinnati since 2018 – a dream moment for the hometown hero on the biggest of stages.

Joe Burrow hails Sam Hubbard, completing longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

Burrow hailed his teammate’s leadership and toughness as a decisive factor in the Bengals advancing to the next round of the playoffs and winning a postseason game in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

“He’s kinda what this whole thing is built on. Toughness, hard work, leadership, those are the kind of guys we try to bring in here.

“And he’s one of my best friends and he comes up with big plays over and over and over again. He’s a great leader, gets his work done, constant positive attitude in the locker room, exactly the kind of guy you want on your team.”

Burrow threw for just 209 yards on the night with one passing touchdown and 23/32 completed passes whilst being sacked four times due to a solid defensive display from Baltimore.

In the three meetings between the pair this season, Burrow is 72/109 on passing attempts (66%) for 641 yards, has three passing TDs, one interception and one fumble lost with eight sacks.

Last season’s Super Bowl finalists have set-up a date with Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs with a chance to move forward to the AFC championship game.

