American Football

Bengals’ Joe Burrow salutes Sam Hubbard in dramatic win vs Ravens

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
skysports sam hubbard joe burrow 6025331
skysports sam hubbard joe burrow 6025331
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has saluted game-winning teammate Sam Hubbard following a dramatic 24-17 Wild Card playoff win on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, it couldn’t have been closer as the Bengals and Ravens both posted 17 points and prepared for a 15-minute dogfight to advance through to the divisional round.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball trying to go over the goal-line on 3rd and 1, leading to Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard to recover and go all the way for a 98-yard game-winning touchdown.

Hubbard, an Ohio native, is a graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School (2010-14), Ohio State (2014-17) and has played for Cincinnati since 2018 – a dream moment for the hometown hero on the biggest of stages.

Joe Burrow hails Sam Hubbard, completing longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

Burrow hailed his teammate’s leadership and toughness as a decisive factor in the Bengals advancing to the next round of the playoffs and winning a postseason game in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

“He’s kinda what this whole thing is built on. Toughness, hard work, leadership, those are the kind of guys we try to bring in here.

“And he’s one of my best friends and he comes up with big plays over and over and over again. He’s a great leader, gets his work done, constant positive attitude in the locker room, exactly the kind of guy you want on your team.”

Burrow threw for just 209 yards on the night with one passing touchdown and 23/32 completed passes whilst being sacked four times due to a solid defensive display from Baltimore.

In the three meetings between the pair this season, Burrow is 72/109 on passing attempts (66%) for 641 yards, has three passing TDs, one interception and one fumble lost with eight sacks.

Last season’s Super Bowl finalists have set-up a date with Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs with a chance to move forward to the AFC championship game.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +325 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +375 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +375 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +525 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +625 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1600 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +3300 BetOnline logo

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
1446073223.0
American Football

LATEST Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Author image Joe Lyons  •  9min
Ryan Jensen
American Football
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen expected to play vs. Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  20min

Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen has been moved off the injured reserve list and activated ahead of the Cowboys Wildcard playoff game on Monday night which he is now expected…

Sam Hubbard
American Football
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Says He ‘Will Never Replicate a Feeling Like That In Life’ After Game-Winning Fumble Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  46min

Lifelong Bengals fan Sam Hubbard said he will never replicate the feeling he had as he sprinted away to win Cincinnati their Wild Card playoff match against the Ravens. As…

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Tips
American Football
Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Tips – Key Stats and Trends For NFL Wild Card Playoff
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
American Football
Best California Sportsbooks To Bet On Chargers vs Jaguars With NFL Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 13 2023
brock purdy
American Football
Niners QB Brock Purdy Headlines Player Of The Month Awards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 12 2023
usa today 19679983.0
American Football
Cardinals open to trading All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2023
Arrow to top