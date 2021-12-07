Hell awaits Barcelona in Munich when they kick off on the 8th of December.

Of course, that hell is more than 24-hours away, but Barcelona players and staff can certainly feel the heat already. Make no joke about it! Barcelona are in real danger of finding themselves in the Europa League if things go South. From all indications, things will go South!

The last three matches between Bayern Munich and Barcelona have ended in a 14-4 aggregate and three wins in favour of the German outfit. Now more than ever, Die Bayern are more than inspired to destroy Barcelona in front of the Munich fans on Wednesday.

KEY FACTORS THAT WILL DECIDE BARCELONA’S FATE

The 2021 “Ballon d’Or robbery.”

Thomas Muller, who has a supreme record of 7 goals in 6 appearances against Barcelona, is focused on Wednesday’s game. The Raumdeuter, who is always excited to play Barcelona, is visibly fueled by his feelings about the “Ballon d’Or robbery” in which Lewandowski lost the prestigious award to Lionel Messi. The latter many felt was not as deserving.

Lewandowski, currently the top scorer in the UCL, has also spoken of his disappointment about the “Ballon d’Or robbery.” This season, the Polish striker is focused on proving himself and has already recorded an impressive 27 goals. He will be looking to break more records with every goal he scores on Wednesday as there are records for the taking.

On Wednesday, he must score to join ‘King of the UCL,’ Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score in 10 UCL games in a row.

A Benfica Tragedy (A Miracle for Barcelona)

Suppose Barcelona do not get a miracle to defeat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. In that case, they will face humiliation from football fans who see this as justice for Lewandowski. Likely, most Barcelona fans aren’t even praying for a miracle at Munich. They might as well abandon hope.

They will most likely pray for a miracle at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. There, Benfica who missed the opportunity to send Barcelona to the Europa League will now have more motivation to condemn the Spanish side for good. Benfica can do this with a victory over Dynamo Kyiv.



Suppose Dynamo Kyiv who have nothing to fight for can sympathize with Barcelona and fight for the Kyiv pride. In that case, they might get a draw out of Benfica. That will be a miracle for Barcelona fans who will be grateful to Dynamo Kyiv for saving them from certain humiliation.

Unfortunately, the humiliation could get worse in the Europa League. There are dangerous teams Barcelona would most likely lose against in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Handicaps on both sides

A few people have suggested that this match will not be a walk in the park for Bayern Munich. Just like Barcelona, Bayern Munich has some players out due to injuries. However, the absences will mostly be felt in the Bayern defensive and midfield lines.

Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Bouna Sarr, Michael Cuisance, Josip Stanisic, Lucas Hernandez, and Choupo-Moting will be absent from the squad.

Barcelona also have injuries on their side. Key players like Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, and Gavi are unavailable due to injuries. So, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, and Aguero will come as big misses for the Equip Blaugrana side.



Some have argued that even though Barcelona are not known for scoring goals so far, they might have a chance. Some say that if Barcelona’s coach, Xavi insists on a High-Press (like Xavi has hinted on), Barcelona could get goals out of Bayern’s defensive mistakes.

However, Nagelsmann is no average coach and will most likely have cards up his sleeves (if they are even needed).

WHAT SPORTSLENS THINKS

Barcelona are most likely going down to the Europa League. Most of the top football betting sites have predicted the same through their odds on the Bayern and Benfica games.

However, what we find interesting is that the Europa League might also be too much for a Barcelona side that has failed to register up to 3 goals in 5 UCL matches.

Judgement awaits La Blaugrana on the 8th of December, 2021. They will either be vindicated or condemned. Sadly, Sportslens believes the waves are too powerful for Barcelona this time, and they are more likely to sink than float.