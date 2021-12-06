Football Betting Tips – Ajax v Sporting preview & prediction

Ajax will be eyeing to keep their 100% record intact as they host Portuguese champions Sporting CP at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax v Sporting Match Preview

This has been quite a memorable campaign in the Champions League already for Erik Ten Haag’s side. The Dutch giants have not dropped a single point throughout the campaign. Not only that, they’ve played football the right way and made history along the way.

Now they await Sporting Lisbon who have also secured a place in the next round of the competition. Ajax have been playing great football throughout the competition and in the previous meeting between the two, the Amsterdamers won 5-1. Sebastien Haller scored four goals in that game and thus became the first players since the legendary Marco van Basten to score four goals on his Champions League debut.

Sporting meanwhile, are riding high on confidence following their 3-1 win over Benfica in the Lisbon Derby. After a shaky start to their European campaign, Ruben Amorim’s men have managed to get back to their usual best.

This is a contest dominated by two of the most in-demand managers in the game today.

Ajax v Sporting Team News

Hallers has recovered from illness and is expected to spearhead the attack with support from Dusan Tadic and Antony. Andre Onana finally played his first game of the season in the win over Besiktas and is likely to retain his place over Remko Pasveer.

Mohammed Kudus is out until 2022.

For Soprting, Ruben Vinagre and Jovane Cabral are out of action while there’s no certainty over the availability of Joao Palhinha who missed the Lisbon Derby win due to a thigh injury. Experienced defender Sebastian Coates also misses out due to injury.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Gravenberch, Klaassen; Tadic, Haller, Antony

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Adan; Inacio, Neto, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Braganca, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia; Paulinho

Ajax v Sporting Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Ajax v Sporting from Betfred.

Match Winner

Ajax: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

Sporting: 6/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/7

Under: 8/5

Ajax v Sporting Match Prediction

Ajax head into this encounter as one of the in-form sides in Europe. The Amsterdam giants have not topped their Champions League group since the 1995-96 campaign when they reached the final of the competition.

Sporting might have struggled in the first encounter between the two sides but much has changed since then. Expect a highly entertaining draw between two of the most entertaining teams in the competition.

Predicted Final Score: Ajax 2-2 Sporting

Best Bet: Over 2.5 goals at 4/7

