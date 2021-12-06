Football Betting Tips – PSG v Brugge preview & prediction

PSG will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Clubs Brugge in their final group game of the Champions League.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

PSG v Brugge Match Preview

While they are still favorites to go further in the competition, PSG must be kicking themselves for not doing more than enough to avoid a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in their previous Champions League outing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are going through something of a rough patch based on their high standards, winning just twice in their last five games in all competitions. They were held by Nice in their latest Ligue 1 outings but that hasn’t impacted their lead atop of the standings.

However, they have been fairly solid at the Parc des Princes where they are currently unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Club Brugge on the other hand, have it all to lose as they travel to France. The Belgians had made a dream start to their Champions League campaign, holding the French giants to a draw before securing a shock win over RB Leipzig.

However, Philippe Clement’s side have crashed down on earth and need a win to secure a place in the Europa League.

PSG v Brugge Team News

Lionel Messi started the draw against Nice but might be rested for this one. Neymar is out until next year while Sergio Ramos is a major doubt after complaining of muscular fatigue. The same goes for Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler who are still recovering.

For Brugge, Ruben Providence has not recovered from an ankle problem while Stanley Nsoki and Eduard Sobol are set to return to the starting XIX after sitting out the domestic win over Seraing.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Dagba, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes; Rafinha, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Balanta, Vanaken; De Ketelaere, Dost, Lang

PSG v Brugge Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for PSG v Brugge from betfred:

Match Winner

PSG: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Brugge: 8/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 43/100

Under: 21/10

PSG v Brugge Match Prediction

While PSG may have dropped points in recent weeks, the runaway league leaders are unlikely to drop any against the Belgians.

Predicted Final Score: PSG 3-0 Brugge

Best Bet: PSG to win at 1/3

Bet on PSG to win at 1/3 with Betfred

PSG vs Brugge Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred