5 Highest-Paid Players In The English Premier League: Manchester City Stars Claim Top Spots

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League Holders Manchester City Owner Logo Collage

Home to some of the most prestigious clubs, devoted fans, and brilliant coaches in the game, the English Premier League is a dream destination for most soccer players out there. To top it off, the top flight of English soccer is also the most popular league out there, which translates to monetary abundance. Thanks to income from sponsorships and broadcasting rights, Premier League’s top teams are flush with cash, which allows them to offer lucrative packages to the players they fancy and beat the competition.

Today, we will take a look at five players who have benefitted the most from the affluence of Premier League clubs. As per the data from Capology (via Boardroom), here are the five highest-paid players in England:

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United) – $21.94 Million

Raphael Varane Has Played 70 Games For Manchester United So Far

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a €40 million ($42.09 million) fee in the summer of 2021. The French center-back penned a lucrative four-year deal with United, which is currently fetching him a handsome $21.94 million per year.

Varane has had to deal with his fair share of injuries since joining United. But when fit, he has proven to be quite sure-footed. Varane has played 70 games so far for United, scoring twice and winning the EFL Cup in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $22.58 Million

Mohamed Salah Is One Of The Best Players In The World

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is the highest-earning winger in the English Premier League, with him making a cool $22.58 million per year.

The Egypt international joined the Reds from AS Roma in a €42 million ($44.21 million) deal in July 2017. The right-winger has since played 313 matches in all competitions, scoring 190 times and providing 83 assists. Salah’s goals and assists have helped the Reds to a total of seven trophies, including one Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United) – $22.58 Million

Casemiro Has Scored 11 Times For Manchester United So Far

Shocking Real Madrid fans, Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro left Madrid for Manchester in the summer of 2022. Manchester United paid a handsome €70.65 million ($74.36 million) to sign Casemiro, tying him down to a four-year deal that is currently worth $22.58 million per year.

Casemiro was one of United’s most consistent performers in his debut season but has struggled to reach the same heights this season. He has played 61 matches for the Red Devils thus far, scoring 11 times, claiming seven assists, and winning one trophy – the 2022-23 EFL Cup.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $24.2 Million

Erling Haaland Won The Treble In His Debut Season At Manchester City

Flying under the radar, Manchester City signed one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, Erling Haaland, for a mere €60 million ($63.13 million) fee in the summer of 2022. City smartly utilized the money saved on Haaland’s transfer fee by giving him one of the best contracts in England. The Norwegian is currently earning a whopping $24.2 million per year at City, making him the second-highest earner in England.

Haaland has been a phenomenon since joining City last year. In his debut season, the former Borussia Dortmund striker netted 52 times and claimed nine assists in 53 games across competitions. He finished as the top scorer in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League and helped his new employers to a historic Treble. The 23-year-old has been in sensational form this season as well, with him bagging eight goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – $25.81 Million

Kevin De Bruyne Is City’s All-Time Highest Assist Provider (153 Assists)

Manchester City skipper Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-paid player in the Premier League, with the Belgian taking home a whopping $25.81 million per year.

Joining City from Wolfsburg for a €76 million($79.98 million) fee in 2015, De Bruyne has built an ever-lasting legacy on the blue side of Manchester. The 32-year-old has played 358 games for the Cityzens in all competitions so far, scoring 96 times and claiming a club-record 153 assists. De Bruyne’s exploits have helped Manchester City to 16 trophies, including five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
